Friday, June 15th, 2018
A $3.8-million project at Charles Avenue in Goodwill will be motorable this weekend, Public Works Minister, Dr. Colin McIntyre has said.
The minister toured the project on Thursday.
“By Sunday, I was told that this road will be motorable and we can really use this road properly,” he stated.
The Charles Avenue Rehabilitation Project was awarded to Offshore Civil and Marine Incorporated to rehabilitate 510 meters of road.
It was financed by the High Way Maintenance Levy, which came into effect in September 2015 and Dr. McIntyre said Dominicans should take ownership of it.
“People must feel a sense of ownership in this project because their money actually contributed to this project, so we are looking at ownership,” he stated.
Dr. McIntyre said that repair works are ongoing on the Morne Prosper Road.
“We have completed the first half of the Morne Prosper Road which is from the Morne Prosper Bus Stop to L’escalier, technically through Savanne,” he explained. “But during Hurricane Maria we had a major, major event here in terms of lot of trees fell, the road was blocked and then we had the fear of the foundation breaking completely because there is basically sheer cliff and is the only access to Morne Prosper.
He said the area is going to be shelved and the road widened to have a two-lane road to the community.
“And I think that we are going to start that very soon…” he stated.
Other ongoing projects include the Botanic Gardens Road Project and the dredging of the Copthall River.
“By Sunday, I was told that this road will be motorable and we can really use this road properly,”.
Is he saying that normally people don’t use said road “properly” or because it was a mess people were using the road in an improper manner? Our Ministers should expand their vocab and use words that mean exactly what they are trying to convey. smh
Please take note, financed by the “High Way Maintenance Levy.” 3.8 million. Very interesting.
For those concern about the road Levy government collecting and asking questions. Now,
Bus drivers ask for raise because of high gas price them HATERS put a spine on it and say is because of bad roads the bus drivers drive on. What the government doing with the $150(dollars)extra drivers have to pay.
Well that is part of what the monies are use for. What is your next complain?
I swear, you must be the most gullible Red Cool Aide drinker!!.. You are quoting the exact reason why they will say that it was financed by said Levy. ..But your mind will not wonder, not even for a second, that since 2015 nothing had been said about that Levy until people start demanding that it be put to use due to appalling conditions of the Roads…Hope you don’t hurt yourself trying to understand this.
LifeandDeath, I have no problem with you as the most gullible BLUE COOL AIDE DRINKER. Why do you have a problem with what I drink? That’s what people don’t understand with you BLUE HATERS. If is not YOUR WAY then there is no other way. Be real and stop looking at your toes. Look beyond and educate yourself and stop being an A***hole.
KID…… BLOCK drinking red Cool Aide! Life ….Death drinking Blue Cool Aide! Democracy! At its best do not dis respect those who do not support your party. Kid is right …. The blue people always think it is only their way that matters.