Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that China will be grant funding the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the West Coast Road, which was badly affected by Tropical Storm Erika, and work is expected to begin in the first week of April 2017.

Addressing a Town Hall Meeting held in Dublanc on Sunday, he said that he met with the Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, LU Kun on Friday evening to have plans finalized.

“Of course the West Coast Road benefits all of us who live on the West Coast and up to the north of the country and everybody in Dominica benefits from it, but more so those of us who live in the north and along the West Coast,” he said.

He said an agreement have already been signed with a contractor to construct the road.

“The contracting firm has been in Dominica for the last several weeks opening their bank accounts and setting up their offices and getting work ready,” Skerrit stated.

Skerrit said the project is a major piece of infrastructure that needs to be replaced and will entail the construction of three new bridges.

“This works will entail the construction of three new bridges, the one at Picard, the one at Batalie and the one at Macoucherie and a number of retaining walls and associated works,” he revealed. “So this is a major piece of infrastructure that we have to replace and we are very grateful to the People’s Republic of China for providing us with that very important grant to assist us in advancing and improving this road for all of us, so that we can get rid of these Bailey Bridges which can be affected by raging waters.”

Skerrit noted that no doubt the project will have a major impact on the economy of Dominica.