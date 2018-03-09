The UNDP/GEF Small Grants Programme has awarded 6 grants totaling EC$505,119.70 (US$187,111.00) to civil society organisations. These grants will enable communities to undertake activities that protect and conserve the environment, empower local communities and enable sustainable livelihoods.

The UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the OECS, Mr Stephen O’Malley signed the Memorandum of Agreements with the grantees at UNDP office in Roseau on March 08, 2018 for grants which were awarded as follows:

1. South East (CERT) Community Emergency Response Team

Project: South-east CERT Upgrade for Disaster Management -EC$30,026.70

2. Dominica National Council of Women

Project: Livelihood Restoration Support for Women Farmers – EC$50,004.00

3. Southeast Healthy People Committee

Project: Reducing and Recycling Waste: The Sustainable Pathway to Adapting to Climate

Change in Dominica – EC$50,004.00

4. Dominica Essential Oils and Spices Cooperative Society Ltd.

Project: Building Resilience in the Bay Oil Industry – EC$126,360.00

5. Dominica Consumer Protection Association Inc.

Project: Pilot Solid Waste Management Project–West Coast Communities EC$130,005.00

6. Caribbean Agricultural Network

Project: Sustainable Cocoa Development Project for Dominica

EC$118,800.00

SGP continues to be a major contributor to the environment and livelihoods in Dominica and the other countries. To date the GEF Small Grants Programme has invested US$450 million supporting over 14,500 projects in 125 countries. In Dominica the SGP has from 1995 to 2018 provided 117 grants totally US$3,060,383 (EC$8,263,303) with average per grant of US$26,157 (EC$70,626).

Previously funded SGP projects suffered losses in Hurricane Maria and the SGP has responded with a grant of EC$237,300.00 to support grantee organisations to be able to restore their livelihoods. Among those to receive from that support are Agriculture Women, St Marks Fisherfolk, Belles Farmers Group, Salisbury Tourism and Agriculture Cooperative, Toloma Women in Action, Castle Bruce Community Tourism Association.

The UNDP and GEF Small Grants Programme will continue its efforts to access funding for financial and technical support to civil society organisations.

SGP’s Global Manager Yoko Watanabe is scheduled to visit Dominica soon in solidarity with SGP family here.