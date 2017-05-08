A contract in the value $787 227.92 was signed for the construction of a river wall at the Canefield Housing Scheme.

The contract signing ceremony took place on Friday at the office of the Canefield Urban Council.

The contract was awarded to Ken Esprit whereby the project is expected to be completed over a twelve-week period.

Minister of Public Works and Ports Senator Miriam Blanchard said that: “It is with great pleasure that I am here today to witness the signing of a contract for a new river wall in the River Estate, Canefield area. I think though this is a short rather informal ceremony we have already heard how important his project is to a number of residents.”

She said that this project has been deemed as extremely urgent by the engineer assigned to that area.

Blanchrd stated that upon investigation it was revealed that the embankment in that area was collapsing posing a threat to the homes.

She said that the commencement of this project is testament of government’s commitment to the wellbeing of its citizens.

“This quick action by your government highlights our commitment to the wellbeing and safety of citizens of this country never doubt your government’s commitment to work for the best interest of all Dominicans,” she said.

She noted that the new wall will seek to protect the residents in that area.

“On completion of this river wall it will protect all of the homes along the river allowing occupants to sleep more peacefully during weather events and flooding of that river,” said Blanchard.

She added that the wall will also protect the road going through River Estate to Cochrane.

“

I want to take this opportunity to thank the residents of this area for your patience and understanding as your government sought to design a river wall that is suitable for your area. As the government continues to ensure that the rebuilding of Dominica post Tropical Storm Erika is done much better than we did before, we are convinced that this new project will represent yet another example of your government’s build back better principle in practice,” Blanchard stated.

Meantime, Parliamentary Representative from the Mahaut Constitueny Rayburn Blackmoore said he is hopeful that the wall will be completed in quick time.

Blackmoore said: “One has to take into consideration that we are approaching the hurricane season and I would like to see that project itself is executed with dispatch and at the same time not compromising the quality and integrity of the work to be undertaken.”

Blackmoore noted that he is confident that the contractor will execute this project quickly and efficiently.