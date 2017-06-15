Member of Parliament for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, in collaboration with local contractors and the Canefield Urban Council, has signed five contracts for road rehabilitation.

The works will take place in Canefield East and the RBC Housing Scheme.

The contracts were signed on Wednesday, June 14th and the projects are worth $774,612.50.

The Canefield East has been sectioned off into three segments with segments one, two, and three receiving $231,807.50, $124,140.00, and $62,220.00 respectively. The RBC Housing Scheme Road will cost $352,445.00 for enhancement.

Blackmoore described the contract signing as “very important” because it “dispels the myth” that only Massacre and Mahaut receive attention.

“That is so untrue and persons, sometimes, see what they want to see and also hear what they want to hear. I am saying this because, notwithstanding of what you may do, you are always going to find persons saying something different, and there is nothing wrong with that, but these are things that we have to know and appreciate,” Blackmoore said.

He added that those who are in “higher positions in the social space” do not understand the needs of the poor, and so, when these needs are satisfied, the highly positioned persons do not see the effort as important.

In light of this, Blackmoore has stated that after all the road projects in Canfield are completed, the village will look like a “real urban area,” and the council must take responsibility for upkeep when that vision becomes a reality. He noted that this must be done in unison with him, the MP.

Blackmoore also spoke about the garbage issue saying he is doing “everything possible” address the situation but residents must play their part.

“We cannot talk about clean and green, and we are throwing our garbage all over the place. Our refuse management is our responsibility. So when we go and we put our refuse by the road, knowing that the truck has passed already, it is a reflection not on Skerrit, the Prime Minister or the Pal Rep, but on you. But, as your humble servant, I will play my part,” Blackmoore remarked.

Five local contractors have been engaged to complete these projects. They are Shane Alexander, Kernel Simon, Asquith Bannis, Stalyn Anthony, and Richard Alexander.