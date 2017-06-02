The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with five local contractors has officially signed five contracts for the installation of solar lights along both the Edward Oliver Leblanc and Doctor Liverpool highways.

A sixth contract was also signed for the rehabilitation of 100 meters of road through Hampstead.

The contracts were signed at the Ministry of Finance, Financial Center on Friday June 2nd 2017 and are to be completed at a total estimated cost of $2-million.

Minister for Public Works, Miriam Blanchard, stated that the solar lights installation is part of a program of “increasing the lighting along our major highways.”

“These solar lights will allow us to make the improvements without increasing the carbon footprint in of our beautiful nature isle Dominica. By that I mean that the installation and operation of these lights have no negative impact on the environment, unlike the conventional street light which rely on power generated from diesel generators,” Blanchard explained.

Besides this factor, Blanchard stated that the most imposter factor at play in this project is the safety of the citizens of the country.

“I know that the result in improvement of lighting along our highways will go a long way in bringing greater comfort to you, the road users in Dominica,” Blanchard said.

She described this lighting project as yet “another manifestation of the generosity of the government of the People’s Republic of China.”

“Their commitment to working with the government of Dominica to achieve our development goals…I want to take this opportunity to express publicly, once more, my sincere appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Dominica to the government to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for their significant contributions over the past decades or so; to the economic advancement of our country, and the positive impact this has had on the lives of all of us here in Dominica,” Blanchard remarked.

A few years back, the government of the People’s Republic of China presented Dominican with a total of 2,500 solar lights to assist in the country’s move towards better lighting along the highways.

This signing of contracts, according to Blanchard, shows that the government is “hard at work” in continuing the development of this country.

Each of the five contracts accounts for the construction of 120 bases and boxes for the solar lights bringing the total to 600 solar light units being installed in Dominica.

360 lights will be erected on the Edward Oliver Leblanc Highway, while 240 will be done on the Doctor Liverpool Highway.