Dominica receives grant aid from Japan for disaster responseDominica News Online - Thursday, March 1st, 2018 at 2:41 PM
Dominica has received US$2-million from Japan for disaster response and reduction equipment and to help respond to climate change.
The grant was signed between the two countries on Thursday under Japan’s Social Development Programme.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron said the grant adds an important dimension to the strong and fruitful relations between Dominica and Japan.
“This grant of 220-million yen or US$2-million worth of disaster reduction equipment goes beyond Japan’s initial provision of emergency support,” she said. “It will strengthen our capacity to pre-position vital pieces of equipment and thus enable us to respond quickly in the event of future disasters.”
She said immediately after Hurricane Maria, Japan was among the first to respond to Dominica’s appeal for emergency relief supplies with the country’s ambassador Mitsuhiko Okada, expressing concern.
“He mobilized support and personally flew into Dominica to hand over relief items,” she stated.
Meanwhile, Okada said his government is committed to supporting developing countries in enhancing their response to climate change.
“Japan, as a proactive contributor to world peace and stability and as a nation with many small islands, has been active in tackling climate change issues,” he stated. “Japan fully recognizes the vulnerability of small island nations in the Caribbean. For the Commonwealth of Dominica, in particular, the Government of Japan gave out emergency supplies twice in two years: first after Tropical Storm Erika and second after Hurricane Maria. In addition, Japan has just signed an exchange of notes with the UNDP for a project that aims to strengthen the disaster management capacity in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
He said the signing of the grant was part of Japan’s global effort in responding to climate change.
“This grant will be used to purchase equipment such as generators, water pumps, sleeping cots, response vehicles and telecommunication equipment which will help the command and logistical capability of the Commonwealth of Dominica’s national disaster management system,” Okada remarked. “I also believe that the proper equipment will help the government and people of Dominica in recovering from the damages inflicted by Hurricane Maria and enhance their preparedness for future extreme weather events.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
At some point i hope we start to use all this free money wisely. Giving hand outs with no follow up is like throwing money away. We need to begin producing and exporting here. We need more industrial space. we need to improve our infrastructure, not the same way but do it in a way that 10 years from now it still stands strong with enough room for even further expansion. We like to build ourselves into a lottle corner, then complain about no space in the end. We need to start developing the interior and developing all those little hamlets that living behind God back and crying for help when disaster hits. We need to start thinking for 20 years ahead not just for today. Thankful for the help, but only if it goes in the right places like creating a place for vagrants and homeless, for improving elderly living, for securing medical assistance and improving our ports of access and creating as well as up lifting tourism sites, for making industiral complexes and me, otherwise, keep your mone
But they still gave!! Way papa all you good eh.If they did not give all ypu would have more to say.Haters.
With the Japanese grant, I hope there’s a little in there for the senior and shutins of Scotts Head, who needs the essential necessity of life Running Water. Thanks in advance.
look at those crocks faces.. smh evil beings
Woman stop drinking hateraid YOU will choke on it.
Japan no doubt would have given Dominica more than the two million they gave had they not seen our Dominica registered boat helping North Korea violate UN sanction. But it was Japan that saw them and Japan that reported them so they could not give much to Skerrit