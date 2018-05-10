Dominica signs US$65-million loan agreement with World Bank for climate resilienceDominica News Online - Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at 11:35 AM
Dominica on Thursday morning signed a US$65-million loan agreement with the World Bank for projects to help build a climate resilient island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The projects will include Emergency Agricultural Livelihood and Housing Recovery.
Of that sum, US$25-million will go towards agriculture and US$40-million towards housing.
Under the housing program, up to 1,700 families will receive subsidies for rebuilding houses. An estimated 4,900 farmers and fishers will receive support under the agriculture program to help restore livelihood and to introduce and adopt climate resilient practices
Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Johnson Drigo said, the signing ceremony was a “tangible demonstration” of rebuilding Dominica after the passage of the monster hurricane last September.
“It is a solid indication that we are well on our way of recovering and rebuilding our beloved country,” he said.
He stated that the government has made the bold decision of building Dominica back better and stronger after the storm.
“We shall embrace the opportunity and gigantic challenge changing this adversity brought onto this land and make Dominica the number one climate resilient country of the world,” he stated.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Reginald Austrie, told the ceremony that housing and agriculture are two sectors the government wants to pay close attention to after Hurricane Maria.
“And I really like to thank the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance for their vision in coming forward with those two projects but more so to thank the World Bank for buying into the idea, for buying into the vision and put their resources, both human and financial resources at the disposal of the government that we can be here today signing this two very, very important agreement,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, told World Bank officials at the ceremony that the government will spend the funds wisely and properly in accordance with the rules of the bank.
“We give you that assurance,” he stated. “And as your rule requires, you will come to Dominica from time to time to have an audit done independent of ourselves and every single page of every single book shall be opened to you for scrutiny and we give you that public commitment.”
How come no one reveals the fine print of these loans…………if the people knew they would not agree to it….slavery ahead….
First, let me start by thanking the World Bank for coming out strong on our behalf at such a difficult time. Having said that I also wish to express my disappointment because with what we went through I expected a grant and not a loan. But then again I guess with their knowledge of our corrupt government they could not trust us with a grant at this time but a little bird I have told me that after the elections Dominicans will have voted a government the people of Dominica and the world can trust and then, the loan will be cancelled. I also want to thank the world bank for their wisdom and transparency because there was no reason for them to come to Dominica to sign a loan with our government, in broad day light and I bet they wanted it to be on national radio, so all Dominicans could know is not money given to Skerrit but rather loaned to Dominica. Though this US$65-million is $35 million less than what Venezuela forgave us for I am concerned because if we can’t see how US$100 million
My concern is, if Venezuela gave Dominica US$100-million dollars after Erika, US$35-million more than what the world bank loaned us, and there is nothing to show how it was spent, I am worried that they don allow the better part of this amount to go in smoke. In fact had it not been for Maria we would not even have known how much Venezuela had loaned to Dominica. Is Maria that caused Venezuela to go to the UN to announce that they forgive us for the US$100-million dollars. It was done in secret and prior to that Skerrit had never told us anything about that and since that revelation Skerrit is yet to say a thing to us. That’s why I believe the world bank chose to come to Dominica to make that announcement in broad day light on national radio so all could hear
I am very concern as a petriot of my country ,I have a stong feeling these funds will go to the wrong people who will claim they’re farmers and used the money for there personal businesses instead used it for farming.Because this government has no policy in place to moniter these folks.
Hope they do have someone to supervise the disburbments of this funds, if not is hell in front of election time.
Any monies donated or loaned to Dominica needs to be under the supervision and control of a board of Trustees of persons in the private sector selected from all areas of the island to monitor and control where this money is spent to prevent theft and miss-use. These monies should not be under the control of one person calling themselves “minister of finance” . Large sums of money have the tendency of attracting crooks and liars who will divert it into their own personal bank accounts. Since hurricane Maria millions of dollars has been donated to hurricane relief, who is watching the money? Enough money has already been donated to re-build every house on Dominica. They should also be aware of nefarious characters coming to Dominica saying they are there to help with the money notably one ex-US president. Remember Haiti.
