Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has affirmed that by the end of the year 2017, there will be no pit latrines in the Dominica.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting held in Layou on Thursday evening, Skerrit said that a list of all persons in the country in need of washrooms has been looked at, and he is “systematically going about providing the resources to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica.”

“Because I want for this country at the end of December 31st 2017 to proclaim to the world that we have no pit latrines in our country,” Skerrit said.

He also said that relative to the list of persons in need, resources are made available “irrespective of whom you are.”

“Everyone will benefit from this and I believe that we have to take this very bold step,” he stated.

The Minister for Housing and Skerrit himself are both overseeing the processes of this goal.

Skerrit also confirmed that relative to Layou, all contractors for the construction of the washrooms within the Layou will be villagers of Layou.

“All of the contractors will come from Layou. There will be no one coming from St. Joseph or anywhere else. All the contractors building these washrooms will be from Layou. So the monies will stay in Layou, in our pockets, in our homes, so as to build the economy of Layou,” he said.

The average cost for the construction of a washroom amounts to E.C. $11,000 and will be funded by the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI).

Other announcements made by Skerrit at the Layou meeting are:

-A second round of financial assistance for small business will be forthcoming soon.

-Every child who is attending the State College will receive $150 per month as a Transportation Allowance.

-Housing assistance will be included in the next round of assistance for Layou. PM Skerrit said the Govt will rebuild homes; not patch them up. He said he would like to target homes of elderly persons first.

-Financing for the reconstruction of village roads will soon be made available and persons from Layou will be awarded these contracts.

-PM Skerrit has seen the drawings of the resource and hurricane center and has asked for the project to go to tender so that construction can begin.

-The huge potential of the beach now appears to be becoming a reality with the news of the construction of a permanent stage; lights for night volleyball and other activities.

-Encouraged activities on the beach every weekend and not just during titiwi festivities so that persons from the community can make money from these activities.

-All of the projects listed above are being funded by money from the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

-$6 million was recently approved to continue to fund the NEP programme for another 6 months.

-Specific numbers on the number of latrines to be constructed in various communities around the island.

-CBI is also supporting the construction of 381 homes and other amenities for the people of Petite Savanne who were displaced after Tropical Storm Erika.