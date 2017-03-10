Dominica News Online (DNO) has been told that the Douglas-Charles Airport has reopened for business after the runway was intermittently closed on Thursday due to inclement weather.

An official told DNO on Friday morning that the runway is presently opened and a flight landed at about 8:30 am.

“The weather is much better, it has improved a lot compared to how it was yesterday,” the official said.

The official stated further that yesterday evening some flights did come in, however, LIAT flights had already been canceled.

DNO was reliably informed that a Seaborne flight had taken off from Puerto Rico for Dominica on Friday morning.

The airport’s runway was closed on Thursday due to high winds and rain which prevented flights from landing and for the sake of the safety of the aircraft and passengers.