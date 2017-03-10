Douglas Charles Airport back in actionDominica News Online - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 9:45 AM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has been told that the Douglas-Charles Airport has reopened for business after the runway was intermittently closed on Thursday due to inclement weather.
An official told DNO on Friday morning that the runway is presently opened and a flight landed at about 8:30 am.
“The weather is much better, it has improved a lot compared to how it was yesterday,” the official said.
The official stated further that yesterday evening some flights did come in, however, LIAT flights had already been canceled.
DNO was reliably informed that a Seaborne flight had taken off from Puerto Rico for Dominica on Friday morning.
The airport’s runway was closed on Thursday due to high winds and rain which prevented flights from landing and for the sake of the safety of the aircraft and passengers.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Till is floods again.
Yet JFK and LaGuardia cancelled multiple flights yesterday due to wind.
For ye red baboons out there who said that an international airport would not have made a difference in terms of closure, let me take you out of your red closet for a sec. While it is true that large airports exercise caution and delay flights in bad weather occurrences, it will take much more than what the doglast airport experienced for it to shut down. These jets can withstand greater wind than what it would take to toss paper plastic liat around. So go ahead and enjoy your 1950s type marijuana farm lookalike airport. This is only one of many closures that will occur this year. What will happen when the rainy season comes? Keep on making excuses for the powers that be who want to cling on to power for eternity. Go ahead and continue to be shuttled from guada in order not to overnight in a next man country. We are the only civilization in the Caribbean who has to do this. Stone age rings eternal in this place. Labor ka Tracey!!!