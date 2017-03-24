Parliamentary Representative for the Paix Bouche Constituency, Roselyn Paul has announced that the Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) is expected to spend $98,000 for the rehabilitation of the storage tank in her constituency in order to provide better water access for residents.

According to Paul there is an issue of irregular water supply in some of the areas in that constituency and based on assessment, she was told the tank actually needs some work and the system needs improving.

“I have since written to DOWASCO and had a meeting with the manager of DOWASCO and have the response right here regarding the Paix Bouche Water System,” she said at a recent town hall meeting. “Two solutions have been proposed, one short-term, so in the short-term DOWASCO is going to spend $98,000 to rehabilitate the storage tank…”

She continued, “My discussion with the manager indicated to me that they are preparing to undertake this works, and while they do that I have been discussing with the Prime Minister [Roosevelt Skerrit] the second action to be taken, which is to upgrade the Paix Bouche Water System to a tune of $1.2 -million.”

She went on to say that the Prime Minister has given his commitment, “so DOWASCO will be doing all the paper work for submission so that we can address this issue by the end of 2017.”