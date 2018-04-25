Member of Parliament for the Colihaut Constituency, Catherine Daniel, has expressed delight that dredging works have started on the Colihaut River.

The community was severely affected by the river during the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“The Dominica Strong people are there dredging the river and I think that has caused much relief to the people, especially the elderly who couldn’t sleep everytime rain falls,” she said.

Daniel stated that residents were asking for a wall but according to her, “a wall, you know, doesn’t come so quickly.”

“And so with the dredging of these rivers, at least it gives a level of calmness, it gives a level peace and I must say God is working in this constituency,” she stated.

Earlier this year the government announced that several rivers in the country will be dredged since they pose a threat to lives and property, especially during inclement weather.