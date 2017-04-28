Member of Parliament for the Castle Bruce Constituency Johnson Drigo has disclosed that over $4-million has already been spent to address housing needs in that Constituency.

He was addressing a town hall meeting in the Community of Petite Soufriere on Wednesday evening.

“And we’ve done tremendous work where housing is concerned in this Constituency…the two housing establishments we’ve had in Castle Bruce and San Sauveur, the twenty houses that we built cost over $4-million for twenty families and then we had a few families from Petite Soufriere benefitting from the project in San Sauveur,” he said.

Drigo expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister for allocating the funds.

“And we are happy that the Prime Minister was able to get the funds for us and now at least 20 families in the Constituency are not as endangered as they used to be,” he stated.

Drigo also made this pledge to the people of his Constituency: “And we will help more people as long as Roosevelt Skerrit continues to be the Prime Minister of Dominica and Johnson Drigo continues to be your Parl Rep we will help more people.”

He also announced that an additional $350,000 has been committed for housing renovation in Petite Soufriere.

“The Prime Minister has given a commitment for Petite Soufriere of some $325,000 for housing renovation my dear people of Petite Soufriere…So all those of you who have given me your invoices rest assured that the repairs that we have to do on your houses will be done…We will assist you, we will change your roof, we will fix the house for you, we will change the partition and the sidings, whatever we’ve committed to assisting you with we are going to do that,” Drigo said.

He explained that the project will be done in phases and as such 36 families of Petite Soufriere will benefit under the phase of the housing renovation.