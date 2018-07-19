Duty free cruise village to be established in Dominica says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 11:33 AM
Dominica is moving to establish a duty-free cruise village, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.
He said the idea is to attract clients from the neighboring French islands.
“We are going to move very speedily too with the construction of the cruise village because the cruise village is important for us,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Yorke Valley Bridge late last week. “So we will be moving, we will be building a new cruise village.”
According to Skerrit, the ferry terminal will be part of the village and it will be duty-free.
“The government intends to declare that cruise village as a duty-free zone,” he stated. “It will be completely a duty-free zone with all the facilities.”
He said the whole idea of the cruise village is to continue to attract business from Martinique and Guadeloupe.
“So the people from Martinique and Guadeloupe can come here, buy groceries from Dominica because it is much cheaper than Guadeloupe and Martinique, and be able to purchase these items duty-free and export out of Dominica, bring in the foreign exchange to Dominica,” he remarked.
The Prime Minister said a plan is being put together and in “the next few weeks” there will be a concept of the facility. He did not give its exact location.
6 Comments
Hahaha Groceries are cheaper in Dominica than French Islands??? WTH Since when that happen, we pay 5 times what they pay for inferior product! Ginger wine……go ahead name another product cheaper here than there….
Ok, there we go, it’s silly season again: 1. New airport, 2. New Cruise Village. I wonder what’s next? New PMH hospital, new Marigot hospital…?
I’m not even gonna talk about the envisaged location of the cruise village, because it’s all pie in the sky any way, bold face lies, election propaganda, hollow promises.
The sad thing is that there are actually people here that will believe this drivel…
Coming soon to DA: Drone delivery system Free of Charge.
Sponsored by the Government of Dominica and the Prime Ministers Office.
Well I still have my two baby unicorns for sale if anyone interested, and today if you buy one you get the other for free. The only downside is that they only eat leprechauns.
That’s all this article deserves, ridicule and scorn.
PM honestly I dont even no what to believe with u is lies upon lies I guess u saying so cause your hotel in bellhall will be full dominicans open all u eyes cya sick sick sick man