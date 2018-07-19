Dominica is moving to establish a duty-free cruise village, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.

He said the idea is to attract clients from the neighboring French islands.

“We are going to move very speedily too with the construction of the cruise village because the cruise village is important for us,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Yorke Valley Bridge late last week. “So we will be moving, we will be building a new cruise village.”

According to Skerrit, the ferry terminal will be part of the village and it will be duty-free.

“The government intends to declare that cruise village as a duty-free zone,” he stated. “It will be completely a duty-free zone with all the facilities.”

He said the whole idea of the cruise village is to continue to attract business from Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“So the people from Martinique and Guadeloupe can come here, buy groceries from Dominica because it is much cheaper than Guadeloupe and Martinique, and be able to purchase these items duty-free and export out of Dominica, bring in the foreign exchange to Dominica,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said a plan is being put together and in “the next few weeks” there will be a concept of the facility. He did not give its exact location.