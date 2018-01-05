EU provides €3.52-million rehabilitation assistance to DominicaPress release - Friday, January 5th, 2018 at 9:17 AM
The European Union has provided Dominica with €3.52-million (EC$11.34M) as part of continued assistance towards the rehabilitation of the country.
The assistance is part of a total €8.9-million (EC$28.5M) programme to rebuild the country’s water infrastructure and also to push towards geothermal energy production.
The intervention is primarily aimed at supporting the government in repairing the country’s basic water infrastructure. It also aims at replacing the previous system with a more resilient one – which has been referred to as, build back better.
The programme will also focus on increasing the number of total water connections by 800.
As for the support to the development of geothermal energy, the EU is assisting the government in establishing a legal framework for the development of geothermal energy and technology.
A unit will also be set up to promote geothermal investments, ensure the efficient use of the geothermal resources, and to monitor all safety issues relating to the operation of geothermal plants.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
This is good. I hope all the intended plans that this money is allotted for, would come to fruition as it would redound to the benefit of all Dominicans. Use the money transparently, provide the country with frequent updates on the ongoing projects, as geothermal energy and the easy accessibility to water should improve the standard of living for most, if not all, citizens and residents.