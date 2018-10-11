Minister for Public Works and Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. John Collin McIntyre said the government is looking at completing excavation works on the Cochrane Road by December.

He and several public works officials, contractors and the media toured several sites where roadworks were taking place.

Communities visited included the Roseau Valley, Wall House, Giraudel and Eggleston to name a few.

The project will cost the government $11.2 million.

“What we have going here is the construction of the new Cochrane Road,” he said. “I am very impressed with this sort of progress that I see, of course, we had a number of climatic events/weather events taking place over a period of time. It has sort of slowed us down, we are hopefully looking to, taking into consideration the weather. We are looking at probably trying to complete the excavation works by December.”

According to him, the road was always a narrow one and was an old estate road with a number of edge failures.

McIntrye went on to that the government have promised the people of Cochrane to build them a proper road, “and this is no joke.”

He said in spite of the fact that the Cochrane population is not the largest population in Dominica, the government saw it fit to cater to the needs of the people.

The contractor is Jacques Gaddarkhan.