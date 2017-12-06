Final documents signed for Marigot Hospital construction says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 at 11:45 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that the final documents have been signed for the construction of what he described as a “smart hospital” at Marigot.
In March this year, the Government of Dominica announced that the Government of Mexico has committed US$5-million for the construction of the hospital and on Wednesday morning, Skerrit said they have been “very firm” on that commitment.
He stated that the Government of Dominica has finalized all documents in the matter.
“We have finalized on our end all the documents,” he remarked. “I was able to sign the last set of documents last night I have to submit to the Government of Mexico and we are very grateful to them for their continued commitment and so we look forward to advancing the construction of this hospital that is needed even more now than prior to Hurricane Maria.”
Skerrit said the hospital will be “smart” and will be climate resilient with independent electricity and water supplies that will continue to operate in the event of a natural disaster.
“The design of this hospital has taken all of these climatic conditions into consideration,” he said. “So we continue to thank the Government of Mexico for their continued support.”
The hospital was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation. Before that, it was shut down because of a severe termite infection.
I wonder if is true. Mr lying so much. Something is telling me is because of the amount of blows he got for that $100k Petro Caribe money that he cannot account for and he must have seen how people expressed their distrust in him yesterday, after he received that $300 yesterday, so the Dr of deception came with that to see if people will not ease up on him. I just don’t believe a thing this fellow says.
Don’t believe one word you are saying, Sir. We have heard it all before.
My question, why did the government of Dominica have to wait for the funds from the government of Mexico to commence construction of this much needed hospital. I mean, the government of Dominica should have enough cash in its account to pay for this hospital immediately and out right, because there should be in the region of US$100M in this account. So what’s the problem? Or are telling us that money is not in the governments account? So where is the money then or more to the point in which bank account under who’s name is this money? It must be somewhere, because your friends from Venezuela clearly stated a couple of weeks ago that they have written that debt owed by Dominica off.
Skerrit, we want you to call a press conference and tell the country the where abouts of this money or explain to us why Venezuela made that statement or perhaps is Venezuela lying???
