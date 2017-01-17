Fire Chief, Josiah Dupuis has highlighted a number improvements for the Fire and Ambulance Services Division for 2017.

Dupuis, who was addressing a recent press conference said some of the improvements include the purchase of a fire truck at a cost of $1.2 million that will be utilized at the Melville Hall Fire Station and six additional ambulances.

“I think this year coming we are likely to see a few improvements to the Fire and Ambulance Services Division that will in the end, improve services offered to the state,” he said. “In the case of Fire, we are happy with what we have seen particularly in 2016 and we are looking forward to 2017 for much bigger and much better things in the Fire Service.”

According to him, for the period 2016 the Fire and Ambulance Services realized the fleet of ambulances and in moving forward, “we anticipate an additional six ambulances and that will really take us into an era we have not seen in the fire service.”

“I am speaking here to having backup ambulances in several headquarters: at Melville Hall, at Portsmouth and probably having one or two ambulances that we can use specifically for mass events, like the World Creole Music Festival and also Creole in the Park,” Dupuis explained.

Presently, he stated, construction work is taking place at the Portsmouth Fire Station and when completed will improve the working conditions of fire officers.

“The works there is estimated to be in the region of $230,084, I think that was the last count and at headquarters, we also have renovation work, which is ongoing,” Dupuis revealed. “The contracted amount is $335,000.”

Additionally, Dupuis noted, “We are also at present in the process of finalizing preliminary work for getting some renovation work done to the Grandbay Fire Station.”

Meantime, he pointed out that there was a significant increase in staffing at the Fire and Ambulance Services which impacted on the organization tremendously.

He said about 27 new recruits joined the profession.

“We also had just under 50 appointments regularized,” Dupuis explained. “You can well imagine being in an organization where about 45 percent of staff are acting, and we are not talking about being in Hollywood, it was very significant and this really speaks to the strong support and leadership of the P.S [Permanent Secretary] and also the Minister.”