The World Development Foundation in collaboration with the Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries have contributed to the development of the fishing sector of Dominica, specifically in the communities of Castle Bruce and San Sauver.

Last Sunday, a signing ceremony was held at the Castle Bruce primary school to mark the handing over of fishing equipment valued at $26,200 to the fisherfolks of those communities.

“Today we are here to celebrate the gift of Mr. Guo in the advancement of our fishing sector and we are very happy about that and I look forward to us continuing to work together,” Minister for Fisheries, Hon Johnson Drigo said.

The Fisheries Minister, also the MP for the Castle Bruce constituency noted that further advancement of the sector will create opportunities for the young men.

He believes the opportunities afforded through the help of additional equipment will serve as an avenue for life changing prospects for young men of the community.

The equipment donated to the fisherfolk group of Castle Bruce and San Sauver include fish band saws, weighing scales, hanging scales and handsaws.

Chairman of the World Development Foundation, Dr. Xiangang Guo, said he looks forward to assisting various sectors of Dominica

“I want to help Dominica in different area; in agriculture, in education, in fishing and everything,” he said.

The Fisheries Division in collaboration with Youth Division, Small business unit, Food for the Poor and KIDS have been instrumental in providing support to the fisheries of the community of Castle Bruce and surrounding communities.

To date, seven fishing vessels have been donated to the Castle Bruce fisherman group. So far, the project has spent about $348,200.