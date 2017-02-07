The Kingshill community will now join the list of communities throughout the length and breadth of Dominica to benefit from the government’s Housing Revolution Sanitation Project, as 42 families in the area will be getting washrooms.

A contract was signed in Kingshill on Monday for the project valued at $462,000 for the construction of the washrooms. It will be funded by the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

The washrooms will measure 6 feet by 7 feet and will be fitted with a toilet, face basin and a shower.

“Today we are here in Kingshill for the contract signing for some 42 washrooms which will be built there for the residents of Kingshill…,” Minister for Housing, Lands and Water Resource Management, Reginald Austrie said while addressing the contract signing. “$462,000 that will be spent here in Kingshill over the next couple months, this as a results from the proceeds of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.”

He said it is not the amount of money that the government is spending that is important, “but it’s the impact of the monies that we are spending on the lives of the people of this country.”

“I mean, how could you call a $1.6-million project which seeks to house 12 families who have been displaced since December who are living in scattered homes all over the place, who’re living in shelters and you tell me that is a little bit of money for an insignificant purpose,” Austrie argued. “I disagree. And how can you say to me that half a million dollars in a small community like Kingshill that seek to bring some relief, and you know already from the speakers before me and I am sure you will hear from Dr. (Kenneth) Darroux the significance and the importance of washrooms in any home, in any community and you tell me that is insignificant and is not worthy of mention.”

Austrie further stated that government can build roads, schools, airports, seaports, “but our social program under this government is one that has never been done in this country by any other government…”

He noted that this is the first government that has gone on a housing revolution, “not only to build houses for people and give them free of charge, but also to give them the land free of charge, and to repair their homes free of charge.”

“Never in the history of this country, no government has taken our social program to that level and to that height,” Austrie added.

He went on to say that because of the proceeds from the CBI Program, the government plans to eradicate all pit latrines in Dominica by the end of this year.

Austrie also mentioned some UWP constituencies that have benefited from funds raised under the CBI Program.

“In Marigot we spent over $90,000 [although the Parl Rep didn’t ask for it because he don’t like labour] he don’t want nothing the government have, but we still spend $90,000 in Marigot on the washroom programme,” he revealed. “In Wesley we spent $100,000 on washrooms … seats controlled by the opposition. In Woodford Hill, controlled by the opposition, we spent another $100,000 and right here in Kingshill a constituency which is controlled by the opposition, today we are spending half a million dollars in Kingshill.”

He pointed out that if the government can spend that kind of money in opposition constituencies, the program is not one that is predicated on colour, “red, green or blue”

“It’s about the people of Dominica, because we respect democracy,” Austrie stated. “You have a right to vote for who you want, when you want and how you want, but we as a government have a responsibility to look out for each and every Dominican, no matter what your religion is, no matter what your colour is, no matter what your race is, no matter what your culture is.”

Meanwhile, Housing Manager Hillarian Jules, who gave an overview of the project said he is sure that the 42 households identified, “not all 42 households had pit latrines.”

He explained that there are some people who built their houses only with a living and sleeping quarters.

“Very often we have the kitchen on the outside and no washroom, and sometimes we use the public conveniences,” Jules explained. “And so when we look at the number 42, I don’t want us to be alarmed to say that Kingshill has 42 pit latrines, no, there are some pit latrines but it is a number of other households who had no sanitary facilities within their houses.”

Jules noted that the households benefiting from these facilities will also be receiving a septic tank and soakaway.

“We note that in these communities there is very often no main sewerage system like we have in Roseau Central and no communal sewerage system where a number of houses are fitted onto one septic tank and soakaway, and so, therefore, many of these houses now receiving these washrooms will also be receiving a septic tank and soakaway in the ground to help to take care of the sewerage coming from the toilets,” he noted.

Jules told residents benefiting from this project that care must be taken of these facilities to avoid pollution and contamination of the environment.

“We employ the contractors to do your best to use the resources carefully, wisely to the benefit of the people of the community,” he said.

Jules stated that the cost of these washrooms range from $11,000 to $14,500, “because we know that Dominica is not a flat plain and so yes it is possible that in the construction of these washrooms we will find some easy, usable lands, and so contractors we believe that in the region about $11,000 we are able to build such washrooms.”

“But of course there are opportunities, there are occasions we are going to find that the land is a bit more sloping and a little more difficult to work out and we have estimated that about $14,500 will be able to give us these washrooms,” Jules added.

