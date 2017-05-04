Government administrative building for PortsmouthDominica News Online - Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at 9:20 AM
Negotiations are ongoing for the construction of a government administrative building in the town of Portsmouth.
This was announced by the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit at a recent town hall meeting.
Skerrit said there is an influx of government offices in Portsmouth and people are unaware of their location.
“This is a town in Dominica and if it is a town in Dominica it must have appropriate government offices here and people must know they can go to a central spot and to acquire government services,” he stated.
Skerrit noted that he is not in favor of having the government offices being scattered throughout the town of Portsmouth.
“What we have done in the government is to speak to the Dominica Social Security and say to them, will you finance the construction of this administrative building, you finance it, you put your interest rate and the Government of Dominica will lease that building with the eventual aim of owning it after we would have paid you for what you have spent,” he revealed.
Skerrit revealed that this new government administrative building will include an Office for the Prime Minister.
He said there will be no need for individuals to travel to Roseau to meet with the Prime Minister.
He also stated the government administrative building will also include: sub-treasury, the DSS Office, the education office, the office of the parliamentary representative, the post office and conference facilities.
“The money is available all we need to conclude on the plans and the drawings to start the process,” he noted.
Meantime, Skerrit announced that Mayor Titus Francis will serve as a coordinator for the project.
“I have identified Titus Francis who will I appoint as the coordinator of these projects to ensure they get done and get done in a timely manner,” he remarked.
He said Francis will report to the Prime Minister and also to the Member of Parliament for that constituency.
“Portsmouth has the right to get what Portsmouth truly deserves and the government must not be afraid to spend the monies that we must spend in Portsmouth,” Skerrit stated.
Go Skerro don’t mind the narrow minded b……..
How many building does one need to administer a population of barely 72,000? I suspect a creepimng relocation of the seat of power from Roseau to the heartland of the Possie Nostra.
Why not relocate the Portsmouth Police station in the same building upon completion? Provide police officers with the tools that they need to perform their duties satisfactorily. The construction of this building should be in line with the needs of Portsmouth and it surrounding communities. This will definitely help to eliminate that trip to Roseau and begin to ease congestion.
Don’t forget Grandbay, need one too!
Yeah boy, the time for Possie is now! Let’s get this going PM!
I welcome this news PM. It’s a real hustle most times to come down Roseau to do business.
Good news. I hope DSS will take on this project. Some people travel to Roseau and have to wait so long to get attended to, sometimes go home without results.
I have been echoing the same idea for years now. The planning and construction of this building must be thoughtful and pragmatic. This building should be constructed in the Picard area with proper parking facilities and it needs to be designed as a mixed-use building. Please do not build it in Burroughs Square. I hope there is additional commercial real estate space in that building for a proper cafeteria/restaurant and space for the community to hold meetings and events. The communities of Marigot, Bioche and Dublanc are nearby, so they should be included in the planning phase as well. Space for medical/doctor offices is a must. I hope community members in Portsmouth will have a chance to share their ideas to include their needs before the first block is laid.
Boy I Just love my PM!!
Great! Best news ever. Traveling long distance to Roseau is a pain for me. Hopefully more businesses will be opened too.
This is a long time coming; finally the second town is getting recognition in some way or form. It needs more developments like now.
Let’s bet it’s CBI again! Go jonny go go