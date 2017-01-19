The Government of Dominica has given the approval of funds to commence the reconstruction of the Salisbury main road, which was an issue raised by the Salisbury Parliamentary Representative.

This project is at an estimated cost of $200,000.

The approval was confirmed by Public Works Minister Miriam Blanchard who also stated that the funds will be transferred to the Coulibistrie Village Council.

“The Prime Minister has already given the approval for the release of funds and I expect that those funds will be sent to the village council because there is not a village council in Salisbury,” she said.

Four contractors have already been identified in order to begin operations early.

According to Blanchard, chairperson of the Coulibistrie Village Council Ericson Robinson is also on board with the project.

“The chairperson has already been engaged to facilitate that particular project,” Blanchard said.

Issues relating to feeder roads in the Gwo Monde and Petit Macoucherie areas were also mentioned and Blanchard who gave the assurance that funds for those projects “have been earmarked.”

“The government is aware that the farmers are encountering difficulties accessing their respective farms. Funds, as I have already said, have already been approved by the finance minister,” she remarked.

Contracts valued in excess of E.C.$20-million were signed for the rehabilitation of ten feeder roads on the island in May of 2016.