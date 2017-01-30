Gov’t awards contract for $1.6-million Silver Lake Apartment ComplexDominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 1:23 PM
The Government of Dominica has awarded a contract to contractor, A.K. Henderson Construction Ltd in the sum of One Million Six Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty-Four Dollars and Twenty Nine Cents ($1,642,384.29).
This award is for the construction of a twelve residential units building for accommodating twelve families affected by the December 26, 2016 fire.
The estimated duration of the project is six and a half months.
The official ground-breaking and contract signing ceremony is carded for Tuesday 31st January 2017 at 3:30 P.M at the Silver Lake site.
Actual commencement of works is scheduled for February 1st 2017 and the completion of the building is expected by mid-August 2017.
The other families displaced by that fire would be accommodated in the currently constructed Phase II apartment building targeted for completed by mid-February.
This Phase III project is an integral part of the Government enhancement plan for Silver Lake.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
We papa, boy Skeritt moving fast.
hince henderson and dem again. DOH WORRY IT WILL STOP ONE DAY
vince
While I applaud such a move by the Government, it is also high time that the people of Roseau Central on Kennedy Avenue (Pound) Virgin Lane, Hillsborough Street, and River Street see an improvement in their housing standards too.
The ECCB Governer gave a timely comment: do not use the CBI for recurrent expenditure but pay down on debts and improve infrastructure.
If I have to die to defend Skerrit in Roseau Central when UWP start their protest at least let our children enjoy improved housing so our dying will not be in vain!!! ok
boy boy boy, first time i ever saw this , thats record , GROUND BREAKING IN ONE DAY AND WORK STARTS THE NEXT DAY. OUR PM TRYING TO SPEND THESE $$$$ NOW. HIS DAYS ARE REALLY NUMBERED
Whoa! That was quick. Plans drawn and approved by Physical Planning, Bills of Quantities and Cost Estimates prepared, project tendered and contract awarded within four weeks. A $1.6 million building will be completed in six weeks.
This is Fantastic!
So why did they bring in the Chinese if Dominicans are capable of doing that kind of work?
But! Something doesn’t sound right, but I’ll leave it alone.
Somebody seems to find a gold mine. This sweetheart deal sounds too good to be true.
I seek to commend the government as a young leader myself, though matter how much national debt a country is in the basic necessities of life is top priority! Similarly like a person , family or house hold you ought to always clothe, feed and shelter your loved one, though matter the circumstances that surround you, go out of the way or bend over backwards as we would say! THANKS
Are these houses going to be sold, rented out or given to the residents?
I hope the government does not hand out free houses to the people. That would set a very bad precedent, in that it may encourage others who live in a similar condition to burn their house with the expectation of getting a better free house in the future.
Is A.K. Henderson Construction Ltd a local company?
Great move
Yes I skerro making it rain on allu