Gov’t awards contract for $1.6-million Silver Lake Apartment ComplexDominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 1:23 PM
The Government of Dominica has awarded a contract to contractor, A.K. Henderson Construction Ltd in the sum of One Million Six Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty-Four Dollars and Twenty Nine Cents ($1,642,384.29).
This award is for the construction of a twelve residential units building for accommodating twelve families affected by the December 26, 2016 fire.
The estimated duration of the project is six and a half months.
The official ground-breaking and contract signing ceremony is carded for Tuesday 31st January 2017 at 3:30 P.M at the Silver Lake site.
Actual commencement of works is scheduled for February 1st 2017 and the completion of the building is expected by mid-August 2017.
The other families displaced by that fire would be accommodated in the currently constructed Phase II apartment building targeted for completed by mid-February.
This Phase III project is an integral part of the Government enhancement plan for Silver Lake.
