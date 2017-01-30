The Government of Dominica has awarded a contract to contractor, A.K. Henderson Construction Ltd in the sum of One Million Six Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty-Four Dollars and Twenty Nine Cents ($1,642,384.29).

This award is for the construction of a twelve residential units building for accommodating twelve families affected by the December 26, 2016 fire.

The estimated duration of the project is six and a half months.

The official ground-breaking and contract signing ceremony is carded for Tuesday 31st January 2017 at 3:30 P.M at the Silver Lake site.

Actual commencement of works is scheduled for February 1st 2017 and the completion of the building is expected by mid-August 2017.

The other families displaced by that fire would be accommodated in the currently constructed Phase II apartment building targeted for completed by mid-February.

This Phase III project is an integral part of the Government enhancement plan for Silver Lake.