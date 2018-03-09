The government will be clamping down on inferior building materials imported into Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

In the interim galvanize, lumber, screws, nails and hurricane ties will be placed under the microscope.

Director of Trade Mathan Walter said only 24-gauge, minimum, galvanize will be allowed into Dominica.

Speaking on state-owned DBS Radio’s Talking Point earlier this week, he explained how the system works.

“Customs has a program that they use called Asycuda World and there is a Memorandum of Understanding between the Customs authorities and the Bureau of Standards,” he said, adding that using certain codes the Bureau of Standards will subject the materials mentioned to “a certain treatment.”

“Those goods will be red flagged,” he said. “In order words, any time you bring in lumber, you bring in galvanize, you bring in screws, nails, hurricane ties, they are immediately flagged by Customs and they are only released upon the advice of the Bureau of Standards.”

Walter said that the government will also deal with inferior building materials brought into the country before the hurricane and before the sensitization of the island’s building codes.

“Now obviously, you would know that that there would have been building materials brought into the country even prior to the sensitization in relation to the new building code. There has been importation of those particular products in the country, that is a fact, we have to find a way to deal with them, that is a fact,” he stated.

Walter explained that ways will be found to deal with the material in a climate resilient way.

“We have been having these discussions, for example, with Engineers Without Borders as it relates to dealing with those matters,” he stated. “But what we are ensuring in Dominica is that for those four or so items that I indicated to you, that from the effective date any imports of those items into the Commonwealth of Dominica will be met with certification of their authenticity by the Bureau of Standards.”