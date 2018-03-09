Gov’t clamps down on inferior building materialsDominica News Online - Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 3:05 PM
The government will be clamping down on inferior building materials imported into Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
In the interim galvanize, lumber, screws, nails and hurricane ties will be placed under the microscope.
Director of Trade Mathan Walter said only 24-gauge, minimum, galvanize will be allowed into Dominica.
Speaking on state-owned DBS Radio’s Talking Point earlier this week, he explained how the system works.
“Customs has a program that they use called Asycuda World and there is a Memorandum of Understanding between the Customs authorities and the Bureau of Standards,” he said, adding that using certain codes the Bureau of Standards will subject the materials mentioned to “a certain treatment.”
“Those goods will be red flagged,” he said. “In order words, any time you bring in lumber, you bring in galvanize, you bring in screws, nails, hurricane ties, they are immediately flagged by Customs and they are only released upon the advice of the Bureau of Standards.”
Walter said that the government will also deal with inferior building materials brought into the country before the hurricane and before the sensitization of the island’s building codes.
“Now obviously, you would know that that there would have been building materials brought into the country even prior to the sensitization in relation to the new building code. There has been importation of those particular products in the country, that is a fact, we have to find a way to deal with them, that is a fact,” he stated.
Walter explained that ways will be found to deal with the material in a climate resilient way.
“We have been having these discussions, for example, with Engineers Without Borders as it relates to dealing with those matters,” he stated. “But what we are ensuring in Dominica is that for those four or so items that I indicated to you, that from the effective date any imports of those items into the Commonwealth of Dominica will be met with certification of their authenticity by the Bureau of Standards.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
“…anytime you bring in lumber…galvanise…screws…nails…hurricane ties…they will only be released on advice of the Bureau of Standards.”
All well and good if the Bureau of Standards has the practical knowledge to judge these items. And that, with due respect, I very much doubt.
These days the quality of a metal is influenced by its scrap content. Even the cylinder head on your vehicle contains recycled beer cans! Most of our imported timber is inferior to what was available fifty years ago and heavy hot-dipped galvanizing is a thing of the past.
As soon as you drill, punch a hole or cut a sheet of galvanized metal, no matter what gauge, you invite corrosion. The the same applies to a galvanized fastening when in contact with treated timber.
At the end of the day, the quality of design and workmanship is the key factor.
The gage of the galvanized is not the main factor although heavier gage is more heavy duty. It has to be screwed to 5/8 inch plywood and then attached to rafters or truss’. That is where the expense comes in. Just nailing galvanized to a rafter board is virtually worthless in a hurricane. Then that roofing has to be firmly attached to the walls of the structure either via hurricane ties or steel rods. It is no wonder that the housing is in such a deplorable state when the govt. doesn’t even understand what it takes to build a solid structure and instead concentrates on the flimsiest piece of the structure.
It would be good if the government authorities would take some time off to plan, consult and then execute.
So Contractors are forced to purchase 24 gauge galvanize for hoarding a construction project? Various grades of building materials are produced for a range of uses, for example a chicken coup does not require residential gauge covering.
It would be better to educate the population on the correct type of materials instead of trying to ban products in a free market economy.
Also, to ban materials and not improve on the skills and knowledge of the construction workers is almost a futile exercise because some of the illiterate builders make a mess with good quality materials whereas the more educated ones can do a good job with the inferior material.
The government officials themselves need a good dose of education because this is not the way things are done. When government ban the cheaper material they’ll lower the taxes to make the good one affordable?
I am so confused .
Are those people who ventured out there to Guadeloupe and Martinique , even A/gua and bought 22 guage supposed to uncover their house again ?
” we have to find a way to deal with them , that is a fact ”
Are you Mr Walter, referring to the importing merchants, or to those who sought their materials in desperation before the next hurricane season around the corner?
I am only asking a question .
You are correct to ask, people should be informed that 22ga steel is superior to 25 ga steel. Nevertheless depending on the point of origin the manufacturer’s label might indicate a bogus quality ; so the appropriate markings should be recognized.
i want 22 gauge
The intention is good, but looking only at the thickness of the material coming does not really say anything.
They also need to look at the mechanical properties of the metal for the specification to be meaningful. I can give you thicker but softer metal and it will be inferior to a thinner but stronger piece of metal.
For example, if a merchant bring in a lower gauge at a higher yield strength that will also work just as well as a thicker piece of steel. I know because in the automotive industry, we routinely supply ultra high strength steel at much lower gauges than conventional steel and it works just as well, but at a lower weight per unit area.
When you are dealing with metals, thickness is not the only consideration.