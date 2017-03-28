Gov’t commits $1.2-million to PichelinDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 9:57 AM
The Government of Dominica has committed $1.2-million to the community of Pichelin.
At a town hall meeting in the community, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit outlined how the money will be spent.
He said that $150,000 will go towards small business. Forty-one new washrooms will be built for residents at a cost $451,000 and nine new homes will be built for residents of Maranatha Square, which will benefit a total of 32 people.
The Prime Minister also informed residents that $300,000 will go towards building a much-needed retaining wall in the community and another $300,000 will be put towards the crossing at ‘Flip’.
The nation’s leader revealed that residents of the community in need of homes will be the recipients of some of the houses being built in Bellevue Chopin.
“We are not only building homes just for the people of Petite Savanne. We are building extra homes recognizing that we know that there are people in Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin who need a home and who have been waiting for some time…”, he said.
13 Comments
So the PM not going to Salisbury Wesley Marigot? Those people there deserve their fair share of the goodies too
Election coming and the fools will vote…??😈
Elections are due every 4.5-5 years. The last one was December of 2014, just over two years ago. Allu just chewing everything Q95 put in allu mouth.
Dominica is being run like private island. The way monies are being spent its like Pablo Escobar has been reincarnated.
While seen as an enemy of the United States and Colombian governments, Escobar was a hero to many in Medellín (especially the poor people). He was a natural at public relations, and he worked to create goodwill among the poor of Colombia. A lifelong sports fan, he was credited with building football fields and multi-sports courts, as well as sponsoring children’s football teams.[14] Escobar was also responsible for the construction of many hospitals, schools, and churches in western Colombia, which gained him popularity inside the local Roman Catholic Church- Wikiedia.
Please read:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pablo_Escobar
Millions rolling like water!!! I wonder where he had them hidden.
In such a small village.Election must be this year
You stole my thunder. It hit me too that with all this projects and promises at town-hall meetings, Skerrit is in campaign mode and a snap election is a distinct possibility.
Scare-it have Dominicans on their knees like sheep longing for green pastures. Wey papa…There were papa doc, then baby doc; here we have “Dr. Doc.”
And SSU Tonton Macoute.
I tell you something is up ….. ALL THIS MONEY, WHERE IS IS COMING FROM & WHY DOES IT SEEM THERE’S A DANGEROUS NEED TO SPEND THIS MONEY ASAP????
HONESTLY PEOPLE…. what’s going on…where is Skerrit getting all this money and OH MY GOD WHY IS HE IN SUCH A BIG HURRY TO SPEND IT ALL.
Sadly these moneys are being spent and not being invested in developing a manufacturing sector on the island, which would allow for employment, its not going towards increase tourism marketing efforts.. its not going to anything substantial that would in turn boost the economy and GDP.
Remember give a man a fish he will eat for a day or two but teach him to fish and he will eat for life. AFTER ALL THIS MONEY IS GONE WHAT NEXT? WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE US…. still unemployed, still dependent on handouts, still depending on SKERRIT!!!
Public Servive employees on a wage freeze
CBI dollars flying in the breeze
Half a million here…another million there
Three million for Pichelin…six for Soufriere
Houses, small businesses, those beaten somewhere
Money is not an object…come get your share
But Sir, if there’s so much money why is the Country still poor?
NO it’s not…well maybe for those who vote for the “saw”
But Sir, if it’s not poor then why the “red clinic”?
Why you asking so much questions…stop being a cynic!
I gave you BERES and DESTRA, McCURKLIN and MORE
Galvanize, plywood, so much two by four
Free t-shirts, hats, umbrellas galore
Now I selling YOUR passports…what you grudging me for????
Yes I have money…plenty to throw
To my loyal supporters wherever I go!
I will answer no questions…it’s not your business to know
Where the hell the Labour Party money tree grows!
Just tell the opposition I’m giving them blows
And when it comes to elections…just stay on your…
For sure election season coming.UWP should be having meetings in all the constituencies every weekend a couple instead of trying to march.
Election definitely in the air but I will not vote for Skerrit to be our President for him to escape prosecution.