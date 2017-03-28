The Government of Dominica has committed $1.2-million to the community of Pichelin.

At a town hall meeting in the community, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit outlined how the money will be spent.

He said that $150,000 will go towards small business. Forty-one new washrooms will be built for residents at a cost $451,000 and nine new homes will be built for residents of Maranatha Square, which will benefit a total of 32 people.

The Prime Minister also informed residents that $300,000 will go towards building a much-needed retaining wall in the community and another $300,000 will be put towards the crossing at ‘Flip’.

The nation’s leader revealed that residents of the community in need of homes will be the recipients of some of the houses being built in Bellevue Chopin.

“We are not only building homes just for the people of Petite Savanne. We are building extra homes recognizing that we know that there are people in Pichelin and Bellevue Chopin who need a home and who have been waiting for some time…”, he said.