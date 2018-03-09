Gov’t launches CREAD on Friday afternoonDominica News Online - Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 10:38 AM
The government on Friday afternoon will launch its new execution agency, the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica, CREAD, formed after the passage of Hurricane Maria at the Goodwill Parish Hall.
It was formed as Dominica reconstructs in a climate resilient way, according to Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
He explained the mission of CREAD at a CARICOM-UN High-level Pledging Conference in New York in November last year.
“The mission of the agency will be to coordinate all reconstruction work to avoid duplication, maximize economies of scale, spot and fill critical gaps, avoid bureaucratic infighting and ensure all reconstruction activities are focused on a single Climate Resilient Recovery Plan developed by Dominica and its partners,” he stated.
He said his government sees transparency and proper financial management as extremely important and “CREAD will be required to operate to the highest standards of transparency and financial management as well as accountability and community engagement.”
“In developing CREAD, we sought advice from partners from around the globe and studied various examples. Briefings were held for instance with the CEO of the Indonesian BRR. We are speaking to a couple multilateral agencies on establishing a multi-donor trust fund. We will have a German-style supervisory board with a majority of donors to oversee assurance. The internal audit function, and any other assurance functions, will report directly to this supervisory board,” he noted.
He said the agency will be audited externally, will cost $3.5-million a year to operate and a parliamentary committee will provide oversight.
The launch begins at 4:00 pm.
I agree with the opposition not to attend that lawlessness of Skerrit’, just that a strong opposition would have organized a massive protest today. That’s my problem with the opposition man they too damn good and trying to play nice man. Rosie would have had a maaaaasive demonstration today. Linton too damn soft! He needs to ignite the fire and let the police arrest all of us
Skerrit it look like your MINISTERS are very incompetent
Cause you are judge lawyer and jury u are the only one speaking
What kind of Government is this Dominicans for the sake of de
Country vote THEM OUT NOW
In developing CREAD, we sought advice from partners from around the globe and studied various examples. Briefings were held for instance with the CEO of the Indonesian BRR. This is how your PM lies. If we boasting of developing first climate ressilliant nation which examples we are looking at. Being first would mean there are no other. Skerrit is telling me that Dominicans cannot development Somthing of thier own being German model makes it better. When was the last ti.e germany had a hurricane, flash flooding and coastal erosion problem. Why can’t it be Dominica has developed this model that works great for Dominica that other carribbean island follow and exlorted to other tropical areas facing similar problems. This CREAD has no teeth if it is not a creation of parliament. Who pays them? The constitution does not give power to autocratically set up a governing body. Skerrit has used every vulnerability of Dominica to concentrate power in the name of working together. Thats enough.
Skerrit said his government sees transparency and proper financial management as extremely important and “CREAD will be required to operate to the highest standards of transparency and financial management as well as accountability and community engagement.”
You see what a bold face liar this prime minister is. Well Skerrit, since your government is so transparent and operates with proper financial management, surely you don’t mind answering a few questions in that regard:
Can you shed some light on the whereabouts of US$100 million the government of Venezuela written of in Dominicas favour
Can you give us a brief account of passport sales for the period since you became PM until now
Can you tell us what went wrong with the distribution of 18 million to farmers and fishermen
Can you tell us of the whereabouts of 840 cubic meter of building supplies
There are more questions but I leave it at that for the time being because I suspect just these few questions will give you a…
How long will the Dominican people and the Media allow Roosevelt Skerrit to violate and break the laws of Dominica, if we still have laws and constitution? Has Skerrit taken this CREAD of his to the Parliament? If not, why? If yes when? In a real country we would not be reading any news article with the pretty subject of “Gov’t launches Cread on Friday Afternoon” but instead what we would be reading is “Government once again violates the laws of Dominica.”
As long as the Board is not another reshuffle of Labour Party officials and supporters. Please bring in some independent experts and stop playing politics with everything on this island! PM Skerritt do not make your legacy one of nepotism political favouritism, and victimisation!