The government has officially launched a housing project on the east coast that will benefit a number of communities.

The East Coast Housing Project will comprise of a total of 330 residential units and will benefit the communities of Delices, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, San Sauveur and Grand Fond. Each community will receive two apartment buildings comprising of 33 residential units each.

The units will be made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments which will be constructed by the Montreal Management Consultants Establishment (MMCE).

The government said the project forms part of its continued thrust to address the need for safe and resilient housing for families directly affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Wednesday, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said contractors have already been mobilized to begin construction.

“These contracts we are talking about, these homes we are talking about are not homes where we intend to sign contracts,” he stated. “These contracts have been signed and contractors have been mobilized to begin construction of these apartments.”

He said by next year 330 families “will no longer be in a vulnerable state.”

“And in addition to that in the east we have assigned 200 homes for the Salybia Constituency to provides homes for the residents of the Kalinago Territory and Atkinson,” the Prime Minister stated. “And contracts have been signed for these 200 homes.”

Meanwhile Project Manager of MMCE, Christopher Timmins said the structures have been designed to withstand hurricanes and seismic forces.

“We are using reinforced concrete. We looked at steel frames, we looked at more traditional methods,” he remarked. “Reinforced concrete is the only material which we feel confident, particularly in areas like Castle Bruce and San Sauveur, where you have a huge sea blast coming in which will stand the test of time and provide the resilience that we need.”

Timmins said that the company will be using impact-resistant glass for the windows of the buildings.

“This will withstand, within reason, trees, branches, coconuts, anything that nature can throw at it, we hope,” he said.

He also said solar water heaters will be installed on each residence.