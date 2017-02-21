Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and water resource management, Lucian Blackmoore, has stated that the ministry responsible for water management in collaboration with DOWASCO has been mandated to ensure one hundred percent pipe-borne water in all communities by June 2017.

The statement was made during the contract signing for the E.C $4.8-million North-West Coast Water Project.

Blackmoore said that he is very satisfied at the current percentage coverage point being 98 percent and with the completion of the Belles, Penrice, Layou Park, Sylvania and Despor systems in April 2017, national coverage would be at 99.5 percent.

“I say this within the context of today’s official signing ceremony for the construction of the eight water storage tanks as part of the West Coast water supply,” he said

Blackmore also stated that this project is another way in which the government is geared towards a strategic development of the country on a whole.

“ Furthermore, this activity is a clear demonstration of the continuation of the strategic development objective of this government to provide an adequate, reliable water supply for Dominica, particularly for the communities in the West coast and North-West coast of this country,” he remarked.