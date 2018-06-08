The government has said that a housing project in the north of the island will transform the island’s second town of Portsmouth.

The Northern Housing Project for Georgetown and Cotton Hill was launched on Thursday afternoon and will be funded by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI). It will eventually consist of 226 residences, a new police station, a new fire station and an administrative building and will be constructed by Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE).

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the project will transform the area into a complete city.

“I believe may be the only other place in the world you may see something like that is in Miami, is in Florida,” he said.

He stated that his government believes in raising the standard of life in Dominica and project will consist of all amenities associated with a community

“With basketball courts, with tennis courts, with indoor sporting facilities, theater, with a commercial complex. We will have a complete program here with a police station and we will also provide residences for the police officers and the fire officers who will be in this police station here in Georgetown.”

He pointed out that such projects do not come cheap.

“Let me say to you that these things cost money and you recall ladies and gentlemen that we have always told us as citizens of Dominica that we must stand as a country irrespective of your political affiliation and in defense of the Citizenship by Investment Program,” he stated. “I tell you tonight that every cent that will be spent in this project will come from the CBI of Dominica.”

MP for the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas, said the project will not only expand Portsmouth but will create “a brand new Portsmouth.”

He noted that the project will eventually consist of 226 housing units, a brand new fire station, a new police station and sporting facilities.

“In this plan, the Georgetown area was sited for residential and industrial development,” he said. “The plan also spoke of an administrative building which will be a reality in this development and this administrative building has been in the pipeline for a number of years.”

He noted that the certain government services available in Roseau should be brought to Portsmouth and the administrative building will do just that.

“And so we welcome the establishment of the administrative building in this project,” Douglas noted. “So the immigration department could issue passports right here, the traffic department could issue license from Portsmouth, the inland revenue and the VAT division could have an office right here, the subtreasury and the registry could issue birth certificates right here, the education and the sports division could have offices right here in Portsmouth, the Prime Minister will have an office right here in Portsmouth, the Parl Rep would have a proper office, the Mayor and the council will have offices in this administrative building.”

He also said a new performing arts center will be part of the new administrative building.

See photos below of the project provided by MMCE.