Gov’t says housing project in north will transform PortsmouthDominica News Online - Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 10:11 AM
The government has said that a housing project in the north of the island will transform the island’s second town of Portsmouth.
The Northern Housing Project for Georgetown and Cotton Hill was launched on Thursday afternoon and will be funded by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI). It will eventually consist of 226 residences, a new police station, a new fire station and an administrative building and will be constructed by Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE).
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the project will transform the area into a complete city.
“I believe may be the only other place in the world you may see something like that is in Miami, is in Florida,” he said.
He stated that his government believes in raising the standard of life in Dominica and project will consist of all amenities associated with a community
“With basketball courts, with tennis courts, with indoor sporting facilities, theater, with a commercial complex. We will have a complete program here with a police station and we will also provide residences for the police officers and the fire officers who will be in this police station here in Georgetown.”
He pointed out that such projects do not come cheap.
“Let me say to you that these things cost money and you recall ladies and gentlemen that we have always told us as citizens of Dominica that we must stand as a country irrespective of your political affiliation and in defense of the Citizenship by Investment Program,” he stated. “I tell you tonight that every cent that will be spent in this project will come from the CBI of Dominica.”
MP for the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas, said the project will not only expand Portsmouth but will create “a brand new Portsmouth.”
He noted that the project will eventually consist of 226 housing units, a brand new fire station, a new police station and sporting facilities.
“In this plan, the Georgetown area was sited for residential and industrial development,” he said. “The plan also spoke of an administrative building which will be a reality in this development and this administrative building has been in the pipeline for a number of years.”
He noted that the certain government services available in Roseau should be brought to Portsmouth and the administrative building will do just that.
“And so we welcome the establishment of the administrative building in this project,” Douglas noted. “So the immigration department could issue passports right here, the traffic department could issue license from Portsmouth, the inland revenue and the VAT division could have an office right here, the subtreasury and the registry could issue birth certificates right here, the education and the sports division could have offices right here in Portsmouth, the Prime Minister will have an office right here in Portsmouth, the Parl Rep would have a proper office, the Mayor and the council will have offices in this administrative building.”
He also said a new performing arts center will be part of the new administrative building.
See photos below of the project provided by MMCE.
32 Comments
Damn shame! We’re still waiting on the new Roseau, tho. There were pics too…
Where is the voice of our architects in all of these I’ll conceived schemes and, more importantly, the voice of our aspiring architectural and art students?
All I hear is a condoning silence. This leads me to suspect that architecture is a wimp of a profession.
Wonder how much that artiste got paid for that rendition of the project?H
He say HIS government…..
If is not HIS, is yours…..
Not impressed. That proposed development will lead to ghettoization of Portsmouth with a so-called developed urban area on the edge of the town and the rest of the town in shambles if the development of Portsmouth is not taken into totality
possie people? More stones to hold, Well I sorry for you all
I hope is not freeness. Allow people to purchase the units.
This would be great for returning students or ex pats.
as a porthmouth man born and raised in possie, I am fedup of this foolishness by this government, This lnds in lagoon and glanvillia is been used for political milage for three elections now, and still possie people keep falling for blind promises, the problem I have is , reggie skerit and ian know that they aint going to build nothing,,and I know that also, I want to sound a trumpet today to my possie people again, because for three elections I’ve been telling possie people ,These guys are crooks and liars, Possie people who are liberated ,I mean liberated because there is a force controlling possie , and you have to be liberated from mental slavery to escape that, Possie, This time we are not falling for that, I am calling on the young people especially , You went to school , Yoy might be even smarter than the prime minister himself, Break that curse, that generational curse, Lets motivate each other , and liberate possie, these houses are just on paper, They are liars
Skerrit lost it
Good afternoon everyone. This sounds like a great project. I have some questions. How was the decision reached that this project will be constructed by Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE). Was there any kind of bidding process, and did other construction and architecture companies get the opportunity to bid on the project? The rulers of the caribbean region must give equal opportunity to local purveyors if they are truly interested in seeing the people of the region stay at home and work at home. The region cannot grow if they keep sending their money abroad, and keeping the local people broke. I am not waiting to get a proper response to these questions, for I fear I will be waiting in vain.
by the time Skerrit finish upgrading Dominica – we shall have the Buckingham Palace
Miami?? Dominicans don’t be fooled by Skerrit again. This is nothing but election propaganda. After election he will never talk about it again. Your PM can’t be trusted. None of the previous ones he kept.
he is doing like the bolivar d in Roseau he started the walls fooling dominicans
When are sensible thinking Dominicans going to stop this loose CANNON and say to him enough is enough. Punjab PhD which project is starting first the Roseau enhancement or you fancy houses all over Dominica. In case you forget sir Roseau was supposed to be the most beautiful and modern city in the world. Come on big man one project at a time; but then again “what do you expect from an empty bag of coals but dust”
A couple of observations i have though. Why is it the same company which sells passports is the same company that is involved in designing, in building and construction of this housing project and also throws money into the PM’s wife charity? Are there any procurement procedures involved? This thing sounds crazy, this is high level desperation. Why would someone sell their soul to remain in power? SMH
Them man tired show pictures, best allu open a galary in roseau to hang them up
Then what will become of Portsmouth central. We need the sea push back from longhouse to Indian River with a new shipping and Crewship Birth. I never forget The late Rosie Douglas saying to us as young men in Portsmouth that if he becomes the Prime Minister he will transform Portsmouth into the commercial hub of the Caribbean. He never lived to see that plan put into play and my labour party never see the need to develope Portsmouth even after his death for almost twenty years.
how about building proper public facilities so when we visit dominica with our friends we wont be embarassed
better schools and health centers. better infrastructure and so on, then give citizens a good salary so they can build their homes themselves.
govt teaching dependency. you will win again because dominicans are lazy and dependent. you will feed them and when you have nothing to feed them they will starve. i am happy i am not there
All these things don’t buy votes with the average Dominican. So he PROMISES them things that are tangible for individuals. Dominicans are greedy by nature!
Election time must be around the corner. Has all the money from the CBI fund stashed away in personal Swiss and Cayman bank accounts acquired any interest? That would help too. This seems like a scheme to buy votes.
Of course it is…
for STARTERS hope the government realize contrary to what the picture is leading us to believe, Dominica is NOT flat.
Lands would have to be acquired and cleared, maybe possibly leveled, so this is NOT going to be an easy task..Don’t talk about shipment of materials back and forth and the equipment needed which we do not have.
All good and nice on paper. But when is the first batch of concrete going to be poured?
A nation’s past is judged, not on academic achievements, but on the artifacts that the people leave behind. One such artifact is the built environment. That is the collective inheritance we leave for future generations.
You can tell more about a country from its architecture than from anything else. Good architecture depends upon a sympathetic relationship between user and maker. It cannot be bought off the peg and prescribed from afar.
The individuality of our built environment reflects the individuality of ourselves.
All those empty buildings up there going to waste? What madness is this?
How much are you selling them? Are they fed with natural grown organic rainbows?
SMH!!..how many more pretty drawings Dominicans will endure before We wake up Skerrit and the whole sleeping Cabinet?…People Skerrit continues to prey on the ignorance of Dominicans for his own gain. I tell all you, if you want to test Skerrit’s ability and genuineness further, Make him Opposition Leader, see how long he sticks around with all you…The man have enjoyed a free ride for much too long, sad thing is he doesn’t seem to realize that this ride soon come to an end. Lies, Lies and more Lies. Even sadder is how all the other Members agree blindly and never dismiss these nonsensical utterances..Look at Roseau? Promises of a renewed City for the past 2 elections, Look at the ppl of Petite Savanne, how many drawings we saw of their new settlements and they were and still are in dire need since Erika…ppl Wake up and shake Skerrit out of this stupor. Dominica is going nowhere, it’s all trickery!!..Holy Kanoly, Waaake Uuup!!!
Can do all this, but can’t build state of the art schools,…..fools…..
For years now just seeing drawings and can never see the projects come to life smh,fooling the people.
“…..Indoor sporting facilities ” lol.
I have two baby unicorns for sale.
..I giggle so hard re the Unicorns..