The Government of Dominica has signed an Economic and Technical Agreement with the Government of the People’s Republic of China amounting to EC$120 million in order to further develop the country.
The fund is expected to go towards the development of agriculture, education, health, and national security.
The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Dominica, His Excellency Lu Kun at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance conference room on Monday.
“This EC$120-million, some of it will be used to construct the agricultural complex in Portsmouth which will bring to Dominica a new thinking in agriculture, a more technologically based agriculture which at the end of the day will increase production and productivity on the farms and thereby increasing the investment returns for farmers, and increasing our possibilities and opportunities for gaining more foreign exchange for agricultural produce,” Skerrit said while addressing a press conference, during which the agreement was signed.
He said the facility will have a center for training where farmers and staff from the Ministry of Agriculture will be exposed to some of the advanced technologies in farming, “because we employ new technology in farming if we are to survive in agriculture.”
“In agriculture, we are exposed to increase pests and diseases on the farms largely due to global warming and the change in climatic conditions,” he noted.
Skerrit mentioned that also with new weather patterns, farmers need to know how to manage the pests and changes in climatic conditions, and how the issues of global warming can be dealt with on the farms.
“This facility will provide that kind of technology,” he said.
Skerrit said his government will also deal with advance tissue culture approaches to build more resilience and resistance in agriculture.
“We have to look at the planting material and the cost of the planting material, and to ensure that the stock that we bring in, the tissue that we bring in can withstand the pest and diseases on our farms,” he stated.
He said some of the money will be used for the construction of several schools in Dominica.
“We will construct a new Goodwill Secondary School, a new Thibaud Primary School, Calisbishie Primary School, Bellevue Chopin extension because we are now going to have a few hundreds of people moving into Bellevue Chopin…the Tete Morne Primary School, and the Sineku Primary School,” he explained.
He revealed that the other project from the Chinese government is the construction of new Police Headquarters and residencies for police officers.
“The first phase will be to construct the residencies, we have lots of land at Boyd Avenue, the idea is to build modern residencies and comfortable accommodations for the police and then demolish the section of the existing structure,” Skerrit indicated. “The Fire Service will also benefit.”
He stated that the balance of the funds will be used for the second phase of the new National Hospital.
Skerrit thanked the government of the People’s Republic of China for this generous contribution.
Meantime, LU said the agreement will open a new page for the China-Dominica friendship.
“Today we sign a new aid agreement to provide more support to our Dominica friends, we have opened a new page for the China-Dominica friendship and cooperation,” he said.
He said further that the agreement demonstrates China’s firm support to the social and economic development of Dominica especially through post-hurricane reconstruction and not only a reflection of the China- Dominica friendship, but also a symbol of China’s strong support to the recovery of Dominica after the ravages of Hurricane Maria.
He noted that last year the island suffered as a result of the ravages of Hurricane Maria and public infrastructure was severely impacted and many citizens were displaced.
“The Chinese government and the people feel strong empathy for what Dominicans have experienced,” LU stated.
Our government is hard at work!
Now the end has come: Doctor Doctor Rosie Douglas- Skerrit former young freedom president , Radical Revolutionary President of 1979 fame , his below par cabinet, his Parasites & Saprophytes from the Original DLP( who together) sold DA to Chinese expansionism have sealed their deal created in 2004.
This not an if ,but or maybe or a scenario it’s for real in your face.
what do we have to give back in return??
This isn’t news, and you may ask why!. As we all know china is trying to take over the world, and these gifts grants loan whatever they call it we are just becoming their stepping stones !!.
Eh Bon. Dominica will end up like them African States. I really thought by now this man would seen what China is doing. They give ridiculous amount money to countries they know that cant pay back, then you will hear China owns the port, DBS ect….. When will he learn.
The Prime Minister is licking his chops just thinking about him being minister of finance and him getting his hands on all that money.
Who is going to watch the money after it is handed over to the Prime Minister? It may grow legs and walk or fly to a bank account in Switzerland or the Cayman islands or in Florida. What is being promised to China for this money? A naval base in Portsmouth maybe?
What portion of the funds are loan and what portion is grant? What are the terms and conditions of the agreement and which aspects will commence immediately, what are the timelines? That jab a sac thing you onto there i want to know who you think you fooling
We have been receiving endless cash, in the form of grants, loans, gifts, developmental and otherwise, and after this 18 years this corrupt Labour Government under this failed inept Skerrit, where has all these monies disappeared to? After 18 years where is the development, where is the turn over,? Why on God`s name did China again offer this massive loan to this failed corrupt Labour government and this failed worthless leader called Skerrit. What is the plan, where will this money go? We have no agriculture, no produce to sell, how is this gong to work. At least does, or has China not smell a rat. Some time ago was the same chorus and theatre crap, that we just signed this massive loan with China. It therefore means that China naval is tied to Dominica`s naval for a long time, that’s how its done. I believe that we should go back to Taiwan where development is focussed and more discipline.
This is not develop cash, it is election cash to run about last minute dishing out lavishly.
Skerrit has started the sell out of our country
Bring streets of gold to us Skerrit,you will still be rejected ..
Hurry give us the Election date .Your deceiptful nature is well known to most of us . International airport was the lie of 2004,2009 and 2014.. This time you are only fooling yourself.Under your lazy leadership we just can’t get lower…. Lazy,!!
An agreement implies an accord between consenting parties. What does China expect from us in return?
Is this $120 million ‘aid’ (“generous contribution” as labelled by Roosevelt) in the form of a loan(s) only or a combination of loans & grants?
If it is a loans-grant combination, what percentage of it is in the form of loans (including interest) to be paid back by the Dominican taxpayer & what percentage of it are grants?
As the saying goes, ‘there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch’.
Like you, Channel 1, this arrangement worries me. This amount of money under Skerrit’s watch, worries me. That is not sufficient cash to bring our economy and productive sector on the way back again. The biggest impediment is this inept PM Skerrit and his Corrupt Labour Government. I do not trust Skerrit with my $5.00 much less for Millions of dollars. This money is not gong to take us and Domininca anywhere. There is not a developmental National Plan and as a result we will be nowhere to development under this failed immature clowns of 18 minister and a very Odd Minister. This is hurting us, our professional colleagues within the Financial Centre and those on the field, moreseo. Skerrit government has been dangerous and is very dangerous to Domininca. Skerrit must Go, Labour must Go. Let us brig more decent, honest, professional to run this coutry. UWP, please be prepared, we know of your loyalty & concern for Dominica. This boyish Clown must Go. We need mature experienced to lead…
Chanel 1, I have asked myself those specific questions. What precisely is the signed agreement. It’s the people’s right to know whether it’s a loan or a grant. The phrase ‘signed an agreement’ is a loose term, where is the specificity. One has to tread carefully in dealing with the Chinese. The Chinese grant loans at high interest to poor countries for major projects. When the countries cannot repay these loans, the Chinese swoop in for their pound of flesh. Building schools, police station, assisting farmers are all good but there is a need for transparency and accountability. Again, is this a loan or a grant? If so, what are the terms of this agreement? I can state this with mathematical certainty that the money has to be repaid in some way.
What I don’t like is that this article doesn’t mention whether this is grants or loans. And if its loans, what are the terms and conditions?
Is it not ur business to know, also if reporting, isn’t this one of the core pieces of information to include in the report?
The Government of Dominica has signed over the deed of The commonwealth of Dominica to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for all the loans etc made to Dominica in the MOU of 2004
The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Dominica, His Excellency Lu Kun at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance conference room on Monday. Skerrit said his Gov’t on behalf of DA owes too much to China hence it is easier to hand over the country than to repay. I will be dead by the time crisis begin.He noted that last year the island suffered as a result of the ravages of Hurricane Maria and public infrastructure was severely impacted and this Gov’t cannot handle the mess. DA is sold period.
Thanks for the Likes I like too hahahahahah FET let me hear you. Do you want me DA. I can take over and improve ur lives but it will cost U many a freedom. No importation of Alcohol if U really need it make urs. Chinese presence has to be restructured but you guys won’t like my methods. Present politicians all straight to jail monopoly style. Intellectuals more so the opportunists and sell out crapeau smoke ur pipes. ej PS’s Chief Secs all cross over opportunists.
more selling of the country. You not hearing what they already doing in Africa? I hope you have plans to pay those people back otherwise they will own every damn thing. and we will be left like 3rd class citizens in a country that we fighting to keep afloat.
That double doctor certainly is pulling out all the stops right now to fool Dominicans. However one thing is quite worrying that they mention national security in this context. This has nothing to do with ‘economical and technical’ but it has everything to do with a massive strengthening of the police force and presumably further Chinese military aid and possible stationing of Chinese personnel on our island. Dominicans don’t let Skerrit to deceive you any longer.
Election mele. When the bathestate river come down that way again……………