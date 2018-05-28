The government has signed a total of 33 contracts to address housing in various parts of the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Dominica last year September.

The initiative will address housing solutions in Trafalgar, Stockfarm, Colihaut, Portsmouth and San Sauver and was signed at the Lily Valley Basketball Court in Trafalgar.

The project is being funded by the Ministry of Housing and Lands in collaboration with the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said at the signing ceremony that every roof that is covered “is one person less who will be exposed to the elements.”

“And every home we build for a family in Dominica is one less family in Dominica who is without a home calling theirs,” he stated.

The Prime Minister pointed out that sometimes people want to measure progress by “big things” but it is the little ones that count.

“Sometimes, the little things, the step by step, add up and make a huge difference in the lives of our people,” he stated.

MP for the Roseau Valley, Dr. Colin McIntyre, thanked the late President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez and its current leader, Nicholas Maduro for the “significant contribution” to the housing revolution in Dominica.

“President Hugo Chavez of blessed memory is very important to us, of course to President Maduro, I want to thank you upfront for that gesture,” he stated.

The breakdown of the different projects is 12 apartment units at Trafalgar, reconstruction of two homes in Lily Valley and renovation of six petro-casas in Lily Valley; reconstruction of ten petro-casas in Stockfarm, ten in Plat Ma Pierre in Colihaut, ten in Portsmouth and renovation of seven in San Sauveur.