The government on Wednesday signed a $2.3-million contract, through the Caribbean Development Bank, for the construction of an emergency shelter/resource center in Layou.

Member of Parliament for St. Joseph, Kelver Darroux stated that the idea of the facility, which is said to be the first of its kind in Dominica, has been on the books for some time and was conceptualized after the collapse of the Matthieu Dam in 2011.

“This project to the tune of $2.34-million is indicative of the Governmnent of Dominica’s vision to construct climate resilient infrastructure post-Hurricane Maria,” he stated. “Very importantly, for those of you who may not know, this project has been on the cards for a number of years and finally we have seen the realization of this project. This project came about after the collapse of the Matthieu Dam in Layou in 2011 and at that stage the Government of Dominica secured a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank to ensure that we could have provided not just a shelter but also a community center for the community of Layou which was adversely impacted after the collapse of that dam.”

He stated that at present there is no disaster shelter or resource center in Layou and he thinks the project will have an impact on the community.

“I believe that this project will have significant benefits towards residents of that community in the initial stages providing employment during the construction, and the contractor is there, and I am sure he will engage a number of the skilled people in the community of Layou on that project,” Darroux said. “I am saying that publicly so that the contractor will employ as many persons in the community, as well as when completed provide opportunity for hosting training and skill development sessions so as to advance the development of skills in that community.”

He said the land for the construction of the facility has already been purchased by the government.

“The land is located in the Old Layou Housing Scheme right next to where Glenda has her bar for those of you who know Glenda’s Bar on the highway,” Darroux said. “So it is indeed a safe location away from the Layou river and it will allow the residents to be secured in the event that we have a hurricane and any other disaster, where they can feel at peace during that time.”

The contract was awarded to Roycee Real Estate Construction Limited.