Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that his government will make available $400,000 that will go towards the development of small businesses in the communities of Paix Bouche and Dos D’ane.

He made that announcement while addressing the 18th Paix Bouche, Dos D’ane Village Council Inauguration on Tuesday.

“The government will make available to the communities of Paix Bouche and Dos D’ane a sum of $400,000 that will go exclusively to small business development in these two areas,” he revealed.

Skerrit also indicated government’s commitment in improving infrastructure in these communities.

“Funds will be approved by the Cabinet in the next two weeks to improve and upgrade every single road in the Portsmouth and Paix Bouche constituency,” he stated. “So every single road has been listed in these two constituencies…”

In addition to that, he said the government has launched a very ambitious programme to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica by the end of 2017.

“We have made the resources available for these two villages to eradicate pit latrine entirely in Dos D’ane and Paix Bouche,” Skerrit noted. “If all goes well, before the end of March, April, May I believe you can achieve universal access to washrooms in this part of Dominica.”

Skerrit continued, “And for those who do not have water the government will connect water for you at no cost to yourself.”