Gov't unveils 'state of the art' housing project for east
The government on Friday unveiled a project that it says will provide state of the art apartments for residents of the east and southeastern parts of Dominica who were affected by Hurricane Maria.
Spanning four constituencies, the apartments will be, according to the government, hurricane and seismic resistant, modern, high-end and will be surpassing apartments found in London and New York City.
Meetings were held with the residents of Delice and Riviere Cyrique on the project on Friday and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said a total 400 apartment units will be constructed under the project which will be undertaken by Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE).
“You here in Delice and La Plaine, I believe you will receive about 133, 135 of those in the first instance,” he said. “So 135 families soon will have a new home given to them by the Government of Dominica to house their families in a safe place.”
He said further that funds received from the World Bank will go towards housing.
“The World Bank as you know has given us US$115-million and US$50-million of that is grants, which means we don’t have to pay it back and the government,” Skerrit said. “The cabinet has decided to set aside US$40-million which is EC$104-million to go to housing, to build more home for people because the intention of the government is to build about 5,000 homes in Dominica to ensure that every one of us, irrespective of our station in life can have a house or home to call our own and that is the intention of the government.”
MP for La Plaine, Petter Saint Jean, told the meeting that the project will bring ‘radical transformation’ to the constituency.
“Consider with me one moment the radical transformation that is about to take place here at Fond Toma in Delice and the old public works site in La Plaine with the erection of these two massive structures,” he stated. “Two apartment buildings shall be constructed at Fond Toma between the school and the hard court and two in La Plaine on the site of the old public works at La Plaine.”
He also said that contracts have been signed for the construction of 12 one and two bedroom homes.
“$530,000 have been approved by my Prime Minister, your Prime Minister, our Prime Minister and your government for the construction of three homes in Delice, three in Boetica and six in La Plaine,” he stated.
He said the apartments will be modern and state of the art and will involve other parts of the constituency such as Riviere Cyrique.
“Ladies and gentlemen, you put your confidence in us,” he said at the Riviere Cyrique meeting. “And today your government, your Prime Minister and the cabinet of Dominica is delivering to you the kind of housing that we have never seen here in the Commonwealth of Dominica. In fact, it surpasses that which you can find in the middle of London, England or New York City.”
Meanwhile, Project Manager of the Montreal Consultanting Establishment Christopher Timmins said the structures will be hurricane resistant.
“Each apartment block which we are going to build is designed to be hurricane resistant, each designed to be seismic resistant. It will have laminated safety glass, impact resistant…” he explained. “Each building is going to contain four three bedroom units, just over 1,100 square feet. It will contain 22 bedroom units of 870 square feet approximately and nine one-bedroom units of just under 600 square feet. To bring that into perspective to people because square feet is difficult to imagine, a standard two-bedroom house in the United Kingdom is 600 square feet, so you are getting a two bedroom apartment here which is 35 percent larger.”
He described the housing project as ‘not cheap.’
“This is not cheap housing, this is not social site housing, this is good quality housing designed to go into the next century,” he said.
He promised that the structures will withstand the worst nature has to throw at them.
“I am not going to stand here and say that it won’t get some impact damage or might lose some gutter if we have another Maria but it will be habitable afterward, of that I am confident,” Timmins said.
The project will include the Kalinago Territory, Castle Bruce, Grand Fond, Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique, Delice and La Plaine.
MMCE is the company responsible for the construction of houses at Bellevue Chopin to re-locate the inhabitants of Petite Savanne who were displaced by the passage of Tropical Storm Erika.
Recently MMCE unveiled housing projects for Picard in Portsmouth and Roseau. The one in Portsmouth will be named “Phoenix City” and the one in Roseau will be called the Roseau City Square.
MMCE is a government authorized agent for Dominica’s citizenship by investment program.
Its rather unfortunate that DNO did not get the full details their support for and again the huge apartment or flats as they are called in London it was split down the center . Half number of people at meeting indicate to the Govt that it should provide building material to them or help build their on their own plot of land rather than huge apartment . May I inform your readers in the east is agricultural region as result and no allocation was made for the storage of tools and equipment in design of this building they did not take into consideration the socio-economic and cultural aspect of this people. I believe building.
Let be clear we are not against government provide the housing assistance but rather providing building material or building individual will better served our needs . Such huge apartment is better suited densely populated region where land is limited
There w numerous local architects and engineers, so why must government projects be outsourced to foreign firms? Why local firms or individuals are not given the opportunity to big local enterprises and capacity? This is a government which is not for its people hence all local governmental projects are designed by foreign architects labs me to wonder is there something wrong with our local architects or is it that they are not in support of this ruling party?
None of the recent artist/architect’s “renditions” can qualify as regional or international award winners, let alone “State of the Art”. This one is no exception.
I know for a fact that we have award winning Dominican architects and landscapers working elsewhere in the world who would welcome an opportunity to contribute to their homeland. Why are they not invited?
Furthermore, should we not be training a new generation of innovative architects that understand Dominica’s vernacular and visionary enough to see it through to a new and exciting phase?
And finally, where is the voice of our existing local architects. It appears by their silence that they are a wimp of a profession.
I can not help but noting a clear contradiction. The overseas developer says that this is not cheap housing, this is not social site housing. However, Mr. Skerrit stated at the same meeting that this housing is intended for locals:”..families will soon have new houses given to them by the government”. If these families do not have the means to repair, or build their own homes, how are they going to afford to live in this luxury accommodation? What are the real intentions of mr. Skerrit’s government and the developers? Will we see an influx of “new” Dominicans from the East?
Is a good effort which is badly conceptualized. Any architect could tell you for one that from history and observation putting urban buildings in a rural setting is going to be problematic. The cultural life style of the rural environment where one may own animals have a farm is not suited for apartment life style. The form of buildings which are planned for these rural communities should be reexamine and a more appropriate solution should be adopted.
The design looks very spanish influenced. Which has no place in our local vernacular architecture. Furthermore the design of this building looks very hot, with little ventilation, shade and verandahs. What really is wrong with this government, it is sickening.
The design of these apartments are not consistent with the”nature isle theme”…..true Dominicans will not live in those apts. at any price. This is a poor solution to our housing problem that will ultimately end in failure…Dominica needs its own cargo ship, manufacturing plants, high level trade schools, etc…then the housing crisis and many other crisis’ will be solved…….
I understand giving housing to people in need but why are we building projects in the nature island? Why can’t we find descent areas suitable for building singe family and even two family homes? Why do we need to put people on our island in these projects? Sell or subsidize housing lots and if you see fit even build small homes with options for the owners to extend. Dominica has a small population and even though the terrain is somewhat difficult there are areas suitable for residential schemes. Our people are just accepting anything in the name of development. Just imagine little Dominica the nature island now like everywhere else. Do you guys even know what comes with these types of project schemes all over the world?
The architectural rendering above looks more like an institutional rather than a residential building. Apartment living in the countryside of Dominica is a bad idea. It beckons the days of plantation living when many estate labourers were crammed in “long-houses.”
Objective criticism is not about being simply negative but let’s look: “$530,000 have been approved by my Prime Minister, your Prime Minister, our Prime Minister and your government for the construction of three homes in Delice, three in Boetica and six in La Plaine,” he stated. how does this not equate to crazy political talk. 530,000 divided by 12 homes is roughly 44, 000 per home. This doesn’t seem consistent with building more resilient homes in Dominica.
On another note, let’s not forget that The ever elusive “NEW” city of Roseau has been showcased for the past 2 elections, so don’t be rattled if some Dominicans have lost trust and confidence in the government. This heavy showcasing of Capital projects coincidentally just before a major election has become typical of this Government as also their failings in delivering these projects. So let’s wait and see, and for the people sake hope they deliver although such projects further exposes increasing dependency on Gov’t…
Rather than apartments which are more for urban and city dwellings, would it not have been better to build detached, single family homes, duplexes, triplexes, and quadruplexes which are more in line with the rural lifestyle of farming communities? Apartments will herd people in one area which in many cases will take people away from the farms which surround their homes, or are relatively close by.
Why, oh why, do we aspire to be the same as everywhere else?
The individuality of places reflects the individuality of ourselves.
Mr PM my best advice is use these funds to stimulate the economy in turn providing an environment in which persons are able to buy land and build their own homes, where young entrepreneur can thrive and to further foster entrepreneurial activities amongst the youth…..how to commence this ball rolling, LOOK AT HOW YOU CAN REVAMP THE PRIVATE SECTOR AND MAKE IT A STRONG SECTOR ONCE AGAIN!!!!
