Harris Paints donates painting supplies to DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 2:05 PM
Harris Paints International has donated painting supplies valued at $600,000 to Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
CEO Ian Kenyon said the donation shows the company’s commitment to Dominica.
“You have my commitment Dominica, I think we have demonstrated that for 40 years and I can say to you now, from talking to the president this morning of Harris Paint from the AGM we were attending, there is a commitment to ever, forever to be here to support Dominica,” he said a presentation on Tuesday.
Kenyon said the company has enjoyed a fruitful 40 years of relationship with Dominica.
“We’ve enjoyed 40 years and we look forward to 40 years of giving color and protection to Dominicans … through our connections we can support further our drive to make Dominica the beautiful country that it is,” he stated. “So on behalf of Harris Paints, it is our pleasure, it is our privilege to give back to the country that has made us feel so welcome over the last 40 years.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said the supplies will make a difference in the lives and the homes of many in Dominica.
“This contribution will go towards, mainly in some cases government buildings, some of the homes which provide care to senior citizens and to the vulnerable groups in our society, homes where senior citizens reside and also children,” he said. “So that is the general direction I will give to the Ministry of Housing in terms of the distribution of the paints…”
He also said some of the paints will go towards homeowners who need their homes to be painted.
Skerrit remarked that every little counts “in recognizing the huge task the country has in rebuilding after this devastating hurricane.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Thanks You Very much Harris Paint for your generosity. We need all the help we can get Good loves a cheerful giver.
All that is for
Layou River ‘ thank you sir.
Well its about time Harris paints give something back to Dominica.
Thank you though.
He also said some of the paint will go towards home owners who need their homes to be painted .
Correction : ” some of the paint will go to SELECTED homeowners for painting their homes ”.
More roro wee .
Thank You,
Every Dominican Says
Thank You
We are thankful for all the Help that we are getting
God Bless everyone of you
Thank you Harris Paints. We will NEVER forget.
Now lets hope that donated paint does not become another tool for victimization like the rashan.
Assertive like Ma Maria!
Thanks to Harris Paints.
Who is the Minster for Housing Again?…Skerrit Everywhere…
@lifeandDeath lol 😂 Skerrit is the minster for everything. He would save a lot of money 💰 by letting the rest of his 18 minsters go home 😜Waste of time minsters 😝
When anything bad happens in Dominica YOU ALL blame him and he carry the blame so why when good things happen why he cannot carry the name too?
Thank you Harris Paints
least they can do.