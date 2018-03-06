Harris Paints International has donated painting supplies valued at $600,000 to Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

CEO Ian Kenyon said the donation shows the company’s commitment to Dominica.

“You have my commitment Dominica, I think we have demonstrated that for 40 years and I can say to you now, from talking to the president this morning of Harris Paint from the AGM we were attending, there is a commitment to ever, forever to be here to support Dominica,” he said a presentation on Tuesday.

Kenyon said the company has enjoyed a fruitful 40 years of relationship with Dominica.

“We’ve enjoyed 40 years and we look forward to 40 years of giving color and protection to Dominicans … through our connections we can support further our drive to make Dominica the beautiful country that it is,” he stated. “So on behalf of Harris Paints, it is our pleasure, it is our privilege to give back to the country that has made us feel so welcome over the last 40 years.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said the supplies will make a difference in the lives and the homes of many in Dominica.

“This contribution will go towards, mainly in some cases government buildings, some of the homes which provide care to senior citizens and to the vulnerable groups in our society, homes where senior citizens reside and also children,” he said. “So that is the general direction I will give to the Ministry of Housing in terms of the distribution of the paints…”

He also said some of the paints will go towards homeowners who need their homes to be painted.

Skerrit remarked that every little counts “in recognizing the huge task the country has in rebuilding after this devastating hurricane.”