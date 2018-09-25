Housing units in Bellevue to be ready soonDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 at 11:48 AM
In the next couple of weeks, the first batch of 340 residential units being constructed in Bellevue Chopin to house families from Petite Savanne displaced following Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015, shall soon be ready for occupation.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Lucien Blackmoore he has been advised that towards the end of September, 99 shall be ready.
“To start up with, in Bellevue Chopin, we have 340 residential units,” he stated at a press conference on Monday. “Somewhere towards the end of September we should be getting the full 99, I have been advised, and towards the end of May, end of June (2019), we should have all the 340 buildings ready for occupation.”
Eight hundred and twenty-three residents were evacuated from Petite Savanne after the area was deemed unsafe after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika which severely affected the island on August 27.
Bellevue Chopin was then chosen as the main site for new homes for the displaced residents.
Blackmoore explained that there are a number of segments on the site itself.
“We have A, B and C zones, so we will be outlaying or bringing out the project or the finished components to the public in full complete fashion,” he said.
Blackmoore also said that all utility lines at the site are underground.
“You would realize on the site we have no overheads lines,” he stated.
