IN PICTURES: New West Bridge officially commissionedDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 9:14 AM
Hundreds turned up in Roseau in a party-like atmosphere on Monday, May 1, to witness the official commissioning of the new West Bridge in Roseau.
The bridge came with a $18-million price tag and was financed by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program.
It was constructed by NSG Management and Technical Services Limited of Barbados.
The award of the contract by the government to NSG sparked controversy in Dominica when the Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS) took the government to court over the way manner in which the project was given to the company.
See photos below.
17 Comments
Definitely a proud moment for all Dominicans. The Bridge looks fantastic and modern. Good indication of things to come. To the naysayers and Anti-Dominicans who are reading my comments, hope you enjoy driving on it and have a great day
Who vex lost!
Why all the red though? It’s time to move away from party vibes – you guys are the government of the people. You have nothing to prove. You won elections. Enough with the red at official government events, please.
Garcon Dominicans stupid, first time they see bridge. I wonder how they were crossing the river all the time.
Is that bespoke red Nehru gillet the P.M. was wearing really a tailor-made body armour in party colours? It would explain the apparent physical discomfort he displayed during his presentation. Maybe he thought he was participating in a jousting contest? In my democratic innocence I thought this bridge was a national achievement, not a DLP trophee. Looks like I was wrong once again!
The photo gallery seem more like a carnival jam than a bridge opening. I saw a lot of people, but no bridge.
As a fellow Laborite I was very reliably informed by big boys inside the party I was reliably informed by my part source that the big picture behind that bridge opening, is the fact that Pm is about to call an election before October 2017, so that he could win and become president. He badly wants Robby to take over as PM so he could control him at will, but in other to do that Robby must win his seat in Roseau central, so Pm trying to do all he can to make Robby win.
whosssssssssssss.look it i hope then these people start crying famish that same bridge can feed them. Carmem
ummm what the security officers surround the pm car so for nuhh? obama that man? i mean dominicans allowing themselves to fall in that trap like papa chavez did to his people until they run venezuela broke?
lol Dominicans sot wee. look at them dress all in red and partying for a bridge. look ignorance wee in this place. i mean for a bridge all you dress all in red? i mean all you not even the ones getting any thing under the table from the 18million. that just like north korea man where the people have to cry for the dictataor …but yet still everyone expecting a nep and an extension on their house so they maybe know why they all in red.
Congrats!
However the rivers of TS Erika ravaged quite a few homes and lives . Dubique’s residents were given homes.. Petite savanne Residents are being given homes. Yet with all the extravagance of the opening the backdrop shows a ravaged yellow house on the riverbank at Pottersville occupied by two elderly citizens who have yet to receive any assistance from the Current DLP administration.A promise was made on the 8th of October 2015 yet to this day no assistance has been forthcoming from the Government of Dominica. To date the current yellow house has worsened and rotted .I saw live the donation made to the elderly lady by NSG , however this is barely enough to renovate the said house.Mr PM .. is the Government going to assist these elderly people?Are they going to be left behind, well deserving of the said assistance?
https://www.facebook.com/SupportRooseveltSkerrit/photos/a.309209195887608.1073741829.301127620029099/629410027200855/?type=3&theate
I just hope that all this fete and celebration was paid for by the Bajan firm which got a no tender contact and made a huge profit at the expense of the Dominican tax payers
No protocol , no law no constitution.
Where on earth would this ever happened not any other country but DOMINICA you can see the PRESIDENT & THE PRIME MINISTER of a country to board the same vehicle I say SHAME WE HAVE TO DO BETTER THAN THIS WHEN IT COMES TO PROTOCAL.
Why should their be a ‘Red” partisan celebration for the opening of a bridge? Will that help unite us as a people? Is it a Labor Party Bridge? These guys are too small and narrow minded and just gives open minded people like myself another reason to disassociate myself with the Skerrit Labor party, though I am a POTO Labour myself. That turns me off man. It is stupid and narrow mindedness.
As far as the Skeritt led Administration is concerned, the Mayor of Roseau is more important than the Parliamentary representative. She was asked to cut the ribbon at the opening of the West Bridge, but he was not allowed to even to give the welcome address. According to talk around goodwill, she is being put in preparation mode to represent the DLP in the Goodwill Constituency come the next general elections. Maybe it is not only talk, her dressing was as beautiful as that of the Prime Minister’s wife and Cecil Joseph, manager of DBS radio.
Yes UWP in all you tail! You guys were laughing saying he doesn’t have the money to build it. Look it in all you face. Epic day!
Well done Dominica. Let’s keep that momentum going to build or widen more bridges across the island.