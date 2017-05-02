Hundreds turned up in Roseau in a party-like atmosphere on Monday, May 1, to witness the official commissioning of the new West Bridge in Roseau.

The bridge came with a $18-million price tag and was financed by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program.

It was constructed by NSG Management and Technical Services Limited of Barbados.

The award of the contract by the government to NSG sparked controversy in Dominica when the Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS) took the government to court over the way manner in which the project was given to the company.

See photos below.