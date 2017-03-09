Leader of the Opposition of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, has stated that cost associated with the possible establishment of an international airport in Dominica is very high compared to that of St. Kitts, and so must require “substantial international support.”

He said the highest level of technical expertise must be relied on, there must be a high caliber analysis to assess the viability of the project and an economic and financial analysis would be needed to make sure the island put in place an infrastructure that is viable and flexible to respond to changes in technology.

Douglas was the featured speaker at the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) ‘Chew On It’ luncheon on Thursday afternoon at the Fort Young Hotel, where he discussed the topic ‘An International Airport as a Development Strategy- St. Kitts Experience.”

Douglas said that the cost borne by St.Kitts in the construction of its own international airport was “minuscule” compared to the ” expenditures and efforts that will be required” for Dominica wanting to take the venture, and so support must be sought in order to establish airlift.

He therefore, suggested that in order for Dominica to construct this international airport, “substantial international support” would be needed.

“In addition, there would have to be a concerted national commitment at the highest levels, to the success of the project because unforeseeable contingencies can and will emerge, significantly complicating the effort and making the challenge even greater than it was,” he stated.

He also highlighted that many obstacles have to be overcome including natural disasters and the global financial crisis and the highest technical expertise is needed.

“Permit me to stress ladies and gentlemen, how very crucial it is that only the highest level of technical expertise be relied upon. There must be a high caliber undertaking to analyze and assess the viability of any such project,” he said.

A “requisite economic and financial analysis”, according to Douglas, would also be needed so as to ensure that Dominica puts in place the infrastructure that is economically viable and flexible enough to respond to changes in technology.

“Fortunately there is international assistance to be sourced through various national, regional and international aviation agencies and this resource is often invaluable in preventing costly project overruns and long term inefficiencies,” Douglas explained.

He noted that according to indications, Dominica’s development prospects are “favorable.”

“Its tourism continues to expand, carrying brand Dominica to an even wider audience,” he said.

According to Douglas, there is a need for many conversations on the costs and benefits, and advantages and disadvantages in undertaking something “as massive as the construction of an international airport.”

He also advised that the international airport must go hand in hand with air lift development “if it is to be a sustainable tool for economic, social and political development as well.”

“You would need to attract airlifts, you would need additional hotels, and so the formula, in my opinion, is already being worked out. It is very difficult for a small population to support international airlift, but a small country like Dominica must see airlift and airport as an investment in its own economic expansion, hence, Dominica’s time has come,” he remarked.