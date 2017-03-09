International airport in Dominica requires substantial support Dr. Denzil Douglas saysDominica News Online - Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 8:04 PM
Leader of the Opposition of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, has stated that cost associated with the possible establishment of an international airport in Dominica is very high compared to that of St. Kitts, and so must require “substantial international support.”
He said the highest level of technical expertise must be relied on, there must be a high caliber analysis to assess the viability of the project and an economic and financial analysis would be needed to make sure the island put in place an infrastructure that is viable and flexible to respond to changes in technology.
Douglas was the featured speaker at the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) ‘Chew On It’ luncheon on Thursday afternoon at the Fort Young Hotel, where he discussed the topic ‘An International Airport as a Development Strategy- St. Kitts Experience.”
Douglas said that the cost borne by St.Kitts in the construction of its own international airport was “minuscule” compared to the ” expenditures and efforts that will be required” for Dominica wanting to take the venture, and so support must be sought in order to establish airlift.
He therefore, suggested that in order for Dominica to construct this international airport, “substantial international support” would be needed.
“In addition, there would have to be a concerted national commitment at the highest levels, to the success of the project because unforeseeable contingencies can and will emerge, significantly complicating the effort and making the challenge even greater than it was,” he stated.
He also highlighted that many obstacles have to be overcome including natural disasters and the global financial crisis and the highest technical expertise is needed.
“Permit me to stress ladies and gentlemen, how very crucial it is that only the highest level of technical expertise be relied upon. There must be a high caliber undertaking to analyze and assess the viability of any such project,” he said.
A “requisite economic and financial analysis”, according to Douglas, would also be needed so as to ensure that Dominica puts in place the infrastructure that is economically viable and flexible enough to respond to changes in technology.
“Fortunately there is international assistance to be sourced through various national, regional and international aviation agencies and this resource is often invaluable in preventing costly project overruns and long term inefficiencies,” Douglas explained.
He noted that according to indications, Dominica’s development prospects are “favorable.”
“Its tourism continues to expand, carrying brand Dominica to an even wider audience,” he said.
According to Douglas, there is a need for many conversations on the costs and benefits, and advantages and disadvantages in undertaking something “as massive as the construction of an international airport.”
He also advised that the international airport must go hand in hand with air lift development “if it is to be a sustainable tool for economic, social and political development as well.”
“You would need to attract airlifts, you would need additional hotels, and so the formula, in my opinion, is already being worked out. It is very difficult for a small population to support international airlift, but a small country like Dominica must see airlift and airport as an investment in its own economic expansion, hence, Dominica’s time has come,” he remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
As I have said before … no one .. I meam NO ONE- has ever put numbers in an article or a discussion that I have seen which makes the economic equation for an international airport in Waitkubuli work. All I have ever seen is wishful thinking and qualitative (as opposed to quantitative) hypotheses. Until I see those equations I remain unconvinced that we should be looking in that direction. And the political carrot that parties dangle in front of our eyes by every party at every election should not blind us to Dr. Douglas’ major caveat “A “requisite economic and financial analysis”, according to Douglas, would also be needed so as to ensure that Dominica puts in place the infrastructure that is economically viable and flexible enough” .. I do not believe such infrastructure exists or can be made to exist. What does exist, however, are 2 fully functioning international airports less than 50 miles away in each direction…
TO my DOM-IN-CANS I just laugh when I hear this man I need to know who paid for this man to go to Dominica to talk these (S) what in this man words that the right thinking D/A people have not spoken about boy every day as time gos am getting to see how some DOM-IN-CANS a under some kind of EVILL come on whats new to us that this man talk about is it because his last name is DOUGASS ?next thing I hearing the young pm at the school talking to his young kids telling them they a the first his telling that his thinking of putting a new Airport in d/a o boy that’s what they call ( children looking out for children )Dominica is just a big JOOOK and bark to front! I would think as a PM the first people that you should talk to is the business people on island and the working people then the young kids LOL LOL
Hope Edison doe write letter to anyone. Afterall, anyone who tries to help us is interfering in our politics right? Smh.
It is a good thing for the DAIC and other interest groups to organize sober discussions on our development. Kudos to them for the initiative.
I will say though, that based on the article, Dr. Denzil Douglas has not put anything new on the table. All that he said is true but we know this a thousand times over. We know that we need “economic and financial analysis”, we know that the facility must be adaptable and respond to changes in technology, we know that we need “substantial international support”. WE KNEW THAT SINCE 1967.
What we need is the mechanism to mobilize the resources, a champion who thoroughly understands the economics, technical, environmental, social and community and societal impact ramifications of such an undertaking so that it can be sold effectively to the donor community and the “NUMEROUS FOREIGN FRIENDS THAT WE HAVE” . Call Dr. Ralph Gonsalves – this is a textbook example of fund mobilization that UWI must teach in all its Government Courses.
I had a tour of AGYLE International Airport in St. Vincent by a Vincentian Colleague during its near end construction Phase. I have landed there twice since its opening, the last time being Tuesday afternoon (7th March 2017). Splendid facility. St. Vincent is already seeing greater interest in its tourism product. And guess what, they are putting all other infrastructures in place. I was there (as UN/ITU) to help them launch their Broadband Policy and Sectoral Strategy – an essential platform for development in the Tourism Sector.
We need our own airport too but we must not just wish for it and clamor for it. we must think very carefully.
WE HAD SINCE 1967 to think of all the alignment issues, the technical and engineering issues, the economics (this one is fluid). If these areas are not yet lucid to the aviation experts assisting us then we will never get there. What we should be focusing on now are mechanisms for mobilizing funding and institutionalizing a management model.
We agree. His Excellency Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Phd. must be engaged in immediate dialogue on this issue! He built his International Airport without compromising the integrity of his country’s citizenship and birthright!
Indeed, our time has come. We are the largest Winward island, ideally situated in the centre of the Caribbean chain, yet we have no international airport. MR PM should cease from listening to the detractors and ill-wishers and move along with the plan for the establishment of an international airport. The hotels are coming up nicely, soon we will boast three to four new ones that will significantly uplift our coastal areas, foster employment for locals and encourage tourism. We’ve been playing along with this project for far too long, let’s get on it!
If we keep looking at reasons why it should not be built then it will never be built. This international airport planning thing is like the expired milk on Tony astaphans shelves. For all skeritt cares we do not need an new airport. As the political . demonstrated earlier this year, he feels quite comfortable flying in at night from guada on a single prop plane when accused of selling our passports to criminals thinking that it went unnoticed. Yet the red fools are laid back believing that a Chinese megastructure is on its way. Wait for it!!! We are doomed to fly liat forever because the great visionary, the red clinic surgeon, jack starter of all trade but finisher of none, the poster well dimpled sexy Indian doctor has Dominica going in circles while the other islands are next level. This denzil Washington or doglast rather must be of low standards too seeing how our pm loves to associate himself with friends in low places
Hey it’s just a long runway after all. St. Vincent just went ahead and built a long one. But first things first, do the geothermal first, and hope Domlec plays well to pass savings to Dominicans (and accept less profits, without new legislations and possible pay offs? Sweet dreams). Electricity costs are a major factor, like it or not. Complete the geothermal plant first so as not to be stretched too thin. Then you build it.
but a small country like Dominica must see airlift and airport as an investment in its own economic expansion, hence, Dominica’s time has come,” he remarked.
But Doc you referring to Dominica as a small country? You know how many times ur country can sit in Dominica and yet St. Kitts has international airport? Our problem is Dominica has too many PM’S and no one seems to know who leading and whose advice is better. A few years ago it was Ralph Gonzales and he told us we don’t need airport and we listened to him. Now it is Denzel telling us we ready I guess because he brought us money, so yes, our time has come. Skerrit screwed up this country and knows he doesn’t have voice and can’t command respect
Mr. Douglas sounds more negative than Positive …Interesting !
Could the man in the mirror stand up? If so why can’t we?.
Denzil, my advise to you is simply this; shut up, and go home to your corruption in St. Kitts! We have enough of that in Dominica, and be advised on your way out take along with you the clowns who brought you to our country to spew garbage!
There is nothing to talk about, your advise is not wellcome, who the hell are you; and what authority you have on the building of an International Airport?
What are your qualifications in this respect? Have you forgotten had it not been for Paul Southwell a Dominican born in the Village of Castle Bruce who in 1963/1964 initiated the building of an International Airport in St. Kitts, during his brief tenure as Premier of St. Kitts during the West Indies Federation, when the then Premier Robert Bradshaw went to Trinidad the then capital of the West Indian Federation to represent St. Kitts.
When clowns and incompetent people invites clown like you to our country for their fifteen minutes of stupid fame the best thing to do is decline their…
We already know that….
All fool’s day is less than three weeks away and the so called visit of Dr. Denzel Douglas might just be an early all fool’s day tricks. It’s a pity like Monfared he too is a diplomat that can come in with briefcase of money knowing he will not be searched. Everyone is free to have an opinion and my option is, he may have brought in Bank of St.kitts & Nevis in his briefcase
IS MR Douglas discouraging an interational airpor in Dominica after St KittS. He reminds me of some people I call mighty discouragers.
Hench forth Dominica time has come [quote on quote] so when can we start Mr. P.M.? , let’s see the money from all the over seas homes , and condos, apartments, galvenize, cement brikes plywood, pay as you go electric, and water payments to the laborites not including groceries that money can go towards building the airport, so we as Dominicans don’t have to look so stupid in the eyes of the rest of the Caribbean , and the world , getting stuck in Barbados, Antigua, over nite is not fun trying to get home .
I hear Skerro talking about “American Consultants” Yes I they not Imperialists again? I expected He would have looked inside ALBA to find Consultants to work for Him
With this being said, I can understand the problems associated with the building of an international airport. Sadly, this government does not have the capacity, financial resources, honesty and business prowess to accomplish this task. Lets put this project in capable hands.
Another point why Dominica is rated as the fools paradise….
you need a ex PM from St.Kitts to advise them on a international airport in Dominica
Wonder if Ralph in Vincy brought in a EX PM to advise him re Argle? smh
So means its only dunce educated People that reside in Dominica..hmm
Well the answer is YES, as if dominicans were smart thinkers and cared about their island they would not be the Poorest Island in the Eastern Caribbean….
Skero has a right to give the Public Servants only zeros as fools only accept that!!!
Nice sounding words, now what?
I need to applaud this venture. Many of the issues articulated by Denzil are consistent with the ideals of Mr. Joshua Francis. His removal as our Deputy leader was an error. Its clear that he as an accomplished Economist is better positioned than both Linton and arguably this Pm to forge a workable frame to raise and manage capital for this airport.
We must not be hypocritical . Dominican people will not vote for our UWP under Mr. linton’s leadership . Joshua ‘s is a multi-trained intelligent professional and has longed established key linkages within the local private sector to raise contingent funding for this initiative. The DNO ADMINISTRATOR must stop the blanket polarization of issues . The people must be told that Dr. Douglas was a former Prime Minister of St Kitts Labour Party Administration. Students working on their SBA will find that useful .May I conclude by saying that Joshua must be amongst the best UWP to join a bipartisan national think-tank body on this…
I don’t know why people always look at the negative things before the positive.
Dominica is mountainous but of course we can blast some mountains and take the same rocks to build the airport.
Countries like the Dominican Republic will take down a mountain in less than six months . It amazing to see .
So get a grip . We have enough places to build it and in my opinion . The coast area would be the best closer to ports mouth.
Sounds like an attempt to inflate the real costs of building an international airport. Dr Douglas has no experience in procuring an international airport for his country as it was Sir Kennedy Simmonds who created the international airport in Stkitts. He seens to be a very frequent visitor to Dominica one wonders
why? Perhaps he requires a diplomatic passport.
” but a small country like Dominica must see airlift and airport as an investment in its own economic expansion, hence, Dominica’s time has come,” he remarked”.
Bravo Dr. Douglas. One thing though, Skerrit will be kicked out of power just as you were kicked out, and our airport will be built by a group of fine men and women that will put Dominica first! By the time our airport is built I hope you will be able to go visit Skerrit where he will be spending the rest of his life.
why from Denzel douglas a loser, why him? why do we need some ….. to come tell us , u mean we so uneducated and backward,
I don’t understand the rational for this exercise. It’s either a concerted attempt to distract us from the issues at hand or disrespect for the effort and money put into the prospects of an international airport in the past. We can be so gullible as a people and so display such inferiority complex.