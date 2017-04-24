International airport to cost US$220-million – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 1:14 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has revealed it will cost about US$220-million to build an international airport in Dominica.
He was speaking at a National Consultation on Monday, April 24th 2017 at the State House Conference Centre under the theme ‘Development Prospects for Dominica within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) as a platform for Raising the Funds Necessary to Finance Development Activities.’
“The projected cost of it, everything included, except for land acquisition, a complete terminal and all the necessary components of an airport would be in the region of about US$220-million,” he stated. “That is the cost of the airport as being proposed.”
Skerrit pointed to “creative” ways in which the project will be funded since no bank will give out that kind of money.
“The intention of the government is to set up an Airport Development Fund and every month allocate from the CBI (Citizenship by Investment Program) funds a particular percentage that would go to that fund with the view of raising as much money as possible,” he stated. “And we also have some other creative ways that we will articulate to the country at the appropriate time.”
According to the Prime Minister, last year the government engaged a firm to do a feasibility study of the possibility of an international airport for Dominica and to advise on the best-suited site.
He stated that although the best site identified was in the vicinity of Ross University in Portsmouth, the experts found a site close to Woodfordhill.
“Close to where Dame Eugenia Charles had identified, not the precise location, but certainly in that locality,” he stated.
Skerrit noted that experts with the firm has been doing a number of studies “quietly” over the past six months and reported back to the government on April 20 on the best site that will minimize dislocation and other things.
“We will be looking at a runway of 2,500 meters in length and associated accompaniments,” he noted.
Skerrit said the decision will be taken this week to commission additional studies such as an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and soil studies, “to better inform us of the type of soil that we are dealing with on that particular site.”
“Once we get back the EIA, we get back the further studies of the soil, then the intention is to move to the design phase so that we can come back to the country in a more comprehensive consultation like this including one in the Woodfordhill area to present this proposal to the people of the country, to our citizens and to get your views, your suggestions on the international airport and how do you believe we will go about constructing this airport,” he noted.
9 Comments
No Where has he said nor promised to build international airport .
He stated an approx cost .
he disclosed an acclaimed report of studies
he promised that a decision will be taken this week to commission additional studies
He also stated intention to move to design .
He also promised consultation with Dominicans about all other consultations
SO HOWCOME SORT DOM IN CANS SAYING HE GOING TO BUILD AIRPORT ?
where allu get that from ein .
since i born, not too many years now, studies , consultations ,photographing , surveying , parwolling about a international airport for DOM IN CANS been going on, now look i have grand chiren lissenning to de same zierre zierre and asking if is true jet plane going to come Dominica .
Well i tell dem awready de day Dominica open international airport i on de first flight going down ..
when de plane land i utterring three words THANK YOU LORD and i never uttering another english word in dominica again. Honess, I promise.
Thanks but no thanks Skerrit and your international airport- please go, please. You have overstayed your welcome.
Really??!? …From Argyle Airport (St. Vincent) Wikipedia page …. “Government sources had originally stated that the airport project would cost around US$240 million or 700 million East Caribbean dollars and would replace[citation needed] the existing E.T. Joshua Airport. Other sources cite a figure of one billion ($1,000,000,000) EC dollars as being nearer to the cost of the project. ”
St. Vincent has much easier terrain , less sensitive and valuable environment (all due respect to my Vinci brothers and sisters) to deal with than us … AND spread out as a cost per person it is much cheaper for them (say $9100 per )having a population twice ours. For us that figure is $27,000 using a more realistic construction figure.
PM… look at those figures again ,, I do not believe you will get any change out of say $1.75bn (EC). Let us base our discussion around those sorts of figures.
Folks you heard it here first. This is a BS figure. That is like saying you are going to buy a house in a major city for $400,000, but you have not identified the location of the house. We all know a house in an undesirable area might cost $400,000, but you go to a swanky area and the same house will cost three times that amount.
So to say the airport “all in” will cost US$220 million is meaningless because depending on the topography and soil structure, the cost might or most likely to balloon to US$600 million.
Do us all a favor and do not insult our intelligence. When you have located a spot, done the soil studies, then come to us with a projection. Until then, any number you present to us is BS.
That is not really true … the cost of land and costs of construction are not related in that way. Concrete costs the same wherever you are in Waitikubuli … Morne Daniel or Tarish Pit. Reasonable estimates can be made assuming the more realistic areas to locate the airport even without the aid of prior surveying. . I just believe that someone has been overly optimistic on advising the PM .
Skerrit is a waste of time.
1. You had friendly GOVT, Venezuela,Morroco and China for the last 17years to give you money for an INTL airport yet nothing was done and know you are going to use CBI money….INCOMPETENCY!!!!
2. How did you reach costing without any EIA study on the area…VOODOO COSTING!!!
3. If we cannot get friendly GOVT to assist us now to build the INTL airport then it should be put on hold.
We should use the CBI monies for sustainable projects in agriculture and manufacturing . Once we turn around and build a stronger economy then we will be able to finance our Airport.
boy look lie, Every time elections is around the corner ,Skeritt is coming with a airport, Last election he said he came from china with a international airport in his pocket, all labourites were jumping, Why are they not asking him ,Where is the airport he came with from china? and where did he build it?, No wonder he continues to lie to them,He fooled them once, twice ,three times ,and he continues to fool them,250,million cannot build a international airport,, St Vincent already spent 750 million, and is still incomplete, , He spent 200 million on the melvinhall airport ,How can 250 million can build an international, Lie Lie Lie,as always
“According to the Prime Minister, last year the government engaged a firm to do a feasibility study of the possibility of an international airport for Dominica and to advise on the best-suited site.”
For goodness sake DNO, what is the name of that firm that Skerrit said he engaged to do a feasibility study? A NO name firm? How much has it cost Dominica for this so called feasibility study? After all, no one is going to come to Dominica for nothing man. This is just rubbish and it is a shame, a very BIG shame that DNO and the rest of the media reporting this nonsense and NO one is able to say they questioned the PM. What a shame on journalism in Dominica! Skerrit comes and says what he wants knowing he will not be questioned by the media.
ADMIN: If the media has not been given the opportunity to ask that question, how can it be reported?
220 million?
Dat cheap man
So dem man could build that all d damn time.