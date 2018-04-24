Kalinago Territory to get short-term post-Maria financial assistanceDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 2:12 PM
The Ministry of Kalinago Affairs has designed two Financial Interventions funded by the Government to provide temporary, short-term, financial assistance to the Kalinago people affected by Hurricane Maria.
The specific focus of the intervention is on the rehabilitation of homes and support for people in the Kalinago craft industry.
An official handing over ceremony will be held on Thursday 26th April at the St. Cyr Resource Centre.
Each beneficiary’s circumstance was carefully considered based on an assessment conducted by staff of the Ministry.
The relevant sums will be deposited in the accounts of the Kalinago Council and the WAIKADA Inc. respectively.
The home rehabilitation aspect, $821,555.22 to be administered by WAIKADA, takes into consideration finance for the procurement of building materials, and the costs associated with local labour for successful completion projects.
The support for the craft industry will take the form of a monthly allowance of $500 for five month to beneficiaries who have lost livelihoods due to the loss of products, the unavailability of raw material along with the severe impact on the Tourism Sector.
This initiative is in tandem with the vision of the Ministry to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the Kalinago people by contributing to a relationship of mutual understanding, trust and respect between the Government and people of Dominica and the Kalinagos.
2 Comments
They deserve every penny give it to them they need it
short Term. Now will people in the territory be given money individually like how our government loves to do? or will it be given to the village and kalinago council to execute wholistic plans that benefit the territory and not just selected individuals? The heads of the Kalinago territory need to sit and come up with some initiatives that would benefit the territory and every kalinago on island. initiatives that will have impact for generations. Even if it simply just improving a playing field. or setting up a place to cultural performances that significant numbers of visitors to the territory can come and enjoy. I know they make a lot of cassava bread and farine, why not upgrade the processing facility to make a better factory that meets regional standards? The Kalinago need to realize their position in our development