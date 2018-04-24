The Ministry of Kalinago Affairs has designed two Financial Interventions funded by the Government to provide temporary, short-term, financial assistance to the Kalinago people affected by Hurricane Maria.

The specific focus of the intervention is on the rehabilitation of homes and support for people in the Kalinago craft industry.

An official handing over ceremony will be held on Thursday 26th April at the St. Cyr Resource Centre.

Each beneficiary’s circumstance was carefully considered based on an assessment conducted by staff of the Ministry.

The relevant sums will be deposited in the accounts of the Kalinago Council and the WAIKADA Inc. respectively.

The home rehabilitation aspect, $821,555.22 to be administered by WAIKADA, takes into consideration finance for the procurement of building materials, and the costs associated with local labour for successful completion projects.

The support for the craft industry will take the form of a monthly allowance of $500 for five month to beneficiaries who have lost livelihoods due to the loss of products, the unavailability of raw material along with the severe impact on the Tourism Sector.

This initiative is in tandem with the vision of the Ministry to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the Kalinago people by contributing to a relationship of mutual understanding, trust and respect between the Government and people of Dominica and the Kalinagos.