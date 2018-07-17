Parliamentary Representative for the St Joseph Constituency, Kelver Darroux has described the construction and completion of the $11-million Yorke Valley Bridge as a very important project for the communities of St Joseph, Layou and by extension Dominica.

He was addressing the official opening and handing over of the bridge, which was funded by the government of China, last Friday.

This marks the first phase of an ongoing plan for continued development of the Layou Valley which will bring the improvement of the road network and river protection works, he said.

“The Yorke Valley Bridge Project is a very important project for the communities of St Joseph, Layou, Layou Park and by extension the entire Dominica communities,” he said. “And I say that because over the last few years during the construction of this bridge, we’ve had tremendous support from the Government of the People’s Republic of China for one, being a significant partner towards the development of this bridge and also for standing with us through very difficult times.”

He said he was very pleased and elated with the construction and the completion of the bridge and to have the bridge formerly handed over to the government of Dominica because he understood the difficulties that many farmers had to go through over the last few years in seeking an alternate route to access their farms.

“This route takes them to their farms in a more timely manner and it also provides them the opportunity to be able to transport their farm produce to their farms and homes, and the local markets is also a more timely fashion,” Darroux explained.

Darroux stated that he has been in constant dialogue with the farmers in the area and thanked them for their patience.

He added that he was certain that the farmers in the area will embrace the opportunity to go back to their farms and to start producing significantly again and add value towards the agricultural sector here in this country.

More importantly as well, he said the Layou Valley area has significant opportunities both for Tourism and agriculture.

“The Layou River, one of the most popular rivers in Dominica is also used widely to facilitate river tubing by some of the local companies,” Darroux stated. “And now we are having access once again to this area, I am sure that we will see an increase in tour operators using this area to accommodate the many tourists and visitors who will utilize the Layou River for river tubing opportunities.”

He encouraged everyone who will be accessing this area to take good care of the bridge and not vandalize it

“Let us cherish this because when we receive gifts we have to show appreciation,” he noted.

The Yorke Vally Bridge was destroyed during the collapse of the Mattieu Dam in 2011 and was constructed by the China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co. Ltd.

The government broke ground for construction of the Yorke Valley Bridge in October 2016.