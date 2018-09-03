Kempinski Hotel Project on track for 2019 DebutPress release - Monday, September 3rd, 2018 at 9:28 AM
Dominica – Local investment and hospitality company Range Developments reaffirms its commitment to Dominica and to complete the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica on schedule.
The team on site has been working steadily and frequently late into the night to ensure what will be undoubtedly one of the finest hotels in the Eastern Caribbean that opens in the second half of 2019.
The Resort’s General Manager has already been appointed and brings a wealth of operational experience with him.
There has been significant site progress over the last few months – hardwood roofs have been installed to most of the public buildings and external finishing work is nearing completion. Interior finishing work is underway. There is significant momentum on site and the Resort is rapidly taking shape. There are over 450 people on site daily and this will rise upwards of 700 in the coming months.
In addition, in the coming months, the details of Range’s Dominica hospitality training program will be announced, as well as, a series of job fairs. Details will be advertised in the local press.
The Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica is the first approved citizenship by investment project in Dominica. Its success will ensure Dominica is firmly cemented on the luxury tourism map and the economic impact of the Resort is already being felt islandwide.
Range has a structured corporate responsibility program which has seen Range’s acceptance into the local communities in which we operate. Recently Range has supported the reconstruction of the Dominica Women’s Centre, CALLs and the Cabrits Pier, as well as awarding a number of educational scholarships.
9 Comments
”Recently Range has supported the reconstruction of the Dominica Women’s Centre, CALLs and the Cabrits Pier, as well as awarding a number of educational scholarships.” All the monies spent on these came from the sale of Dominica’s passports.
One of the favourite sayings of this government : On Track…!
Everything on track. Ross was on track. Hurricane recovery on track. Development on Track… Everything on track. The backwardness of Dominica on track… Rich politicians on track.. The collapsing of Dominica is on track or off track….
And now our country has run out of track, is off the rails and on the rack. Alas!
All I will say at this time is, less than a mile away from the Kempinski hotel is the Morrocan hotel that was built 5 years ago, but is yet to be opened. The coffee plant in one Mile, about a mile from the Kempinski hotel, was also built 5 years ago but can’t be opened. 1/4 mile from Ross University, less than 2 miles away from the Kimpinski hotel is another hotel that is being built but like the others, might not be opened. The question is, why is Skerrit building so much in the Portsmouth area but he not opening them?
Who is/ are the owner/s of Kempinski?
How many passports were issued to be sold to finance the Kempinski project?
Since our passports were the asset financing the project is it a state hotel?
How many passports were issued to be sold?
A huge problem confronting this government is that of transparency and accountabity.In a similar manner we were not informed about Ross,until it was taken away from us because of the ineptness,laziness and incompetence of a lazy showman posing as a leader .
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now .
But, so is the Marriott brand coming to manage the hotel. and if they do how long will they stay
ATKINSON i can tell you have no idea what’s going on, but just to advise i think you should google the brand name KEMPINSKI that will answer your DUMB A.. question idiot!!!!!
Kempinki in this case is the management company . They are not the owners.
Which in turn begs the question, who are the owners?