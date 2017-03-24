Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard has announced that a project to rehabilitate the Loubiere to Bagatelle will cost in excess of $100-million.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Pichelin on Thursday night said funds for the project will come from a grant from the British Government. She did not say when the project will begin.

“That project is going to cost in excess of £30-million, this is over EC$100-million,” she said.

She stated the project is going to span from the Loubiere-Grand Bay junction all the way to Bagatelle.

“So it’s going to touch all of our communities from Bellevue Chopin, to Pichelin, to Grandbay, to Fond St Jean and to Bagatelle as well,” Blanchard stated.

She noted that the project will include, “the construction of between 12 and 14 large culvert crossings and three new bridge structures: at Geneva, Pichelin and Mitchum.

“We have all experience Tropical Storm Erika, we’ve all seen the pictures of the devastation from Tropical Storm Erika, we all know the experiences that led from a lot of rain in a short space of time and the size of the current culverts we have in Dominica,” he remarked. “That volume of water was just too much to be accommodated by the culvert structure that we had in the past…”

The project will also address road edge failure, Blanchard noted.

Blanchard pointed out that the government understands the residents’ vulnerabilities, “and I am saying to you tonight, your new major development project that will transform your section of the island is going to address these vulnerabilities.”

She said one of the ways the government is going to do so is to build back better than it did before.

“Build a resilient infrastructure that will cater to the circumstances that we have experienced in the past, to better enable us to deal with any other eventualities moving into the future,” she noted.