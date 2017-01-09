A 200-room five-star hotel to be developed under the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) was officially launched in Dominica on Monday.

The Silver Beach Resort and Spa will be located at Picard Beach in Portsmouth.

The launch was done at a ceremony held at the State House on Monday. The hotel will be developed by Alick Lawrence and family.

Director of Silver Beach Development, Dr. Michael Lawrence, who was addressing the ceremony, said one of the core objectives of this development is to provide jobs for the people of Dominica, “and to assist in approving the economy of our beloved country.”

“The project will create hundreds of jobs for Dominicans during the construction phase and the post-construction phase,” Dr. Lawrence stated.

Moreover, he said, entrepreneurs and vendors will have the great opportunity to establish partnership with the management of Silver Beach to provide goods and services to the hotel.

“More importantly Silver Beach will provide for the training of Dominicans, locally, regionally and internationally to provide the skills required for employment in the hospitality industry,” he explained.

Dr. Lawrence mentioned further that the hotel will establish partnership with local farmers, providing them with another market for their produce.

“As we are sons of the soil Silver Beach will be deeply entrenched in the community and provide assistance to different social projects,” he said.

Dr. Lawrence pointed out that Silver Beach Resort and Spa is his family’s way of giving back to Dominica, “what Dominica have invested in us.”

He went on to say that many persons have benefited greatly from Dominica, despite its few resources.

“Growing as children in Dominica we were blessed with free healthcare, free primary education, free secondary education, all paid for by the taxes of the people of Dominica,” Dr. Lawrence explained. “We then received scholarships to study at Universities and Colleges overseas that have helped to shape our careers and molded us to be the professionals that we are today.”

He said Dominica now has the ability to potentially reach out to 100 million travelers and encourage them to visit Dominica and the Silver Beach Resort.

“Our mission at Silver Beach is to have the world experience the uniqueness of Dominica, that’s exactly like none other in the world,” Dr. Lawrence stated.

Meanwhile; Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, “it is important that we do everything in our power, as a nation, to have this project started and completed on time, so that the Marriott brand can be used in the marketing of our country the world over.”

According to him, nature’s natural attributes have served Dominica well over the years, “but we believe that the incorporation of international brands such as Marriott, shall aid greatly in defining and redefining our island as a must-see locale in the Caribbean and the western world.”

Skerrit added that project could not have come at a better time for Dominica.

“Global events are creating an environment in which small island states like Dominica have to look within to craft and develop a formula for progress and success,” he explained. “Great Britain, Canada, the United States and several countries in Europe and Eastern Asia are in transitional and transformational mode. It will be a while before their focus moves beyond the bounds of grappling with and managing their own social, geo-political and economic challenges.”

He continued, “Dominica, I am satisfied, is up to the challenge of rowing its boat ashore. We will continue to form alliances and to enhance relations with friendly nations, but we shall also roll back our shirt sleeves as a nation and get on with the job of building and developing this country of ours.”

The Prime Minister noted that 2017 will be a year of acceleration for several of the mooted projects and programs his government has been articulating in recent years.

“We have had our challenges and our setbacks, but I am satisfied that the resilience and determination of our people, will see us through this period of global uncertainty,” he stated.

In fact, Skerrit, said the decision of Marriott Resorts to affix its luxury brand to a property in Dominica ought not to be trivialized and it speaks volumes of the high esteem in which Dominica is held by objective thinkers and observers in North America and the international community.

“Such decisions are based on hard and studied facts and not impressions. Decisions to invest in a country and to lend one’s name to an Island are taken after long and careful thought, evaluation and consideration of all prevailing factors. We view this investment as a vote of confidence by Marriott in Dominica and we pledge, as a nation and as a government, to do all in our power to justify the confidence shown,” he remarked.

He stated further that very often the government has asked the Private sector to step forward and step up to the plate.

“Today, we are seeing a classic manifestation of this and I salute all concerned with bringing this project to the point of official launch today,” Skerrit said. “I also want to implore other Dominicans to let this be a source of inspiration to you to step forward and take the leap into entrepreneurship. This is our country and we need, as Dominicans, to take it where we want it to go!”

Silver Beach is among major hotels being developed under Dominica’s CBI Program. A 160-room Cabrits Resort Kempinski is presently being constructed in the north of the island. It was also announced that Hilton Worldwide will be developing Tranquility Beach Resort in Salisbury.

Silver Beach Resort and Spa is being developed by Oriental Developers (Caribbean) Ltd., headquartered in Dominica. The company is locally owned but has a reach that extends into mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.