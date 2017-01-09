Major hotel development launched in DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 1:39 PM
A 200-room five-star hotel to be developed under the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) was officially launched in Dominica on Monday.
The Silver Beach Resort and Spa will be located at Picard Beach in Portsmouth.
The launch was done at a ceremony held at the State House on Monday. The hotel will be developed by Alick Lawrence and family.
Director of Silver Beach Development, Dr. Michael Lawrence, who was addressing the ceremony, said one of the core objectives of this development is to provide jobs for the people of Dominica, “and to assist in approving the economy of our beloved country.”
“The project will create hundreds of jobs for Dominicans during the construction phase and the post-construction phase,” Dr. Lawrence stated.
Moreover, he said, entrepreneurs and vendors will have the great opportunity to establish partnership with the management of Silver Beach to provide goods and services to the hotel.
“More importantly Silver Beach will provide for the training of Dominicans, locally, regionally and internationally to provide the skills required for employment in the hospitality industry,” he explained.
Dr. Lawrence mentioned further that the hotel will establish partnership with local farmers, providing them with another market for their produce.
“As we are sons of the soil Silver Beach will be deeply entrenched in the community and provide assistance to different social projects,” he said.
Dr. Lawrence pointed out that Silver Beach Resort and Spa is his family’s way of giving back to Dominica, “what Dominica have invested in us.”
He went on to say that many persons have benefited greatly from Dominica, despite its few resources.
“Growing as children in Dominica we were blessed with free healthcare, free primary education, free secondary education, all paid for by the taxes of the people of Dominica,” Dr. Lawrence explained. “We then received scholarships to study at Universities and Colleges overseas that have helped to shape our careers and molded us to be the professionals that we are today.”
He said Dominica now has the ability to potentially reach out to 100 million travelers and encourage them to visit Dominica and the Silver Beach Resort.
“Our mission at Silver Beach is to have the world experience the uniqueness of Dominica, that’s exactly like none other in the world,” Dr. Lawrence stated.
Meanwhile; Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, “it is important that we do everything in our power, as a nation, to have this project started and completed on time, so that the Marriott brand can be used in the marketing of our country the world over.”
According to him, nature’s natural attributes have served Dominica well over the years, “but we believe that the incorporation of international brands such as Marriott, shall aid greatly in defining and redefining our island as a must-see locale in the Caribbean and the western world.”
Skerrit added that project could not have come at a better time for Dominica.
“Global events are creating an environment in which small island states like Dominica have to look within to craft and develop a formula for progress and success,” he explained. “Great Britain, Canada, the United States and several countries in Europe and Eastern Asia are in transitional and transformational mode. It will be a while before their focus moves beyond the bounds of grappling with and managing their own social, geo-political and economic challenges.”
He continued, “Dominica, I am satisfied, is up to the challenge of rowing its boat ashore. We will continue to form alliances and to enhance relations with friendly nations, but we shall also roll back our shirt sleeves as a nation and get on with the job of building and developing this country of ours.”
The Prime Minister noted that 2017 will be a year of acceleration for several of the mooted projects and programs his government has been articulating in recent years.
“We have had our challenges and our setbacks, but I am satisfied that the resilience and determination of our people, will see us through this period of global uncertainty,” he stated.
In fact, Skerrit, said the decision of Marriott Resorts to affix its luxury brand to a property in Dominica ought not to be trivialized and it speaks volumes of the high esteem in which Dominica is held by objective thinkers and observers in North America and the international community.
“Such decisions are based on hard and studied facts and not impressions. Decisions to invest in a country and to lend one’s name to an Island are taken after long and careful thought, evaluation and consideration of all prevailing factors. We view this investment as a vote of confidence by Marriott in Dominica and we pledge, as a nation and as a government, to do all in our power to justify the confidence shown,” he remarked.
He stated further that very often the government has asked the Private sector to step forward and step up to the plate.
“Today, we are seeing a classic manifestation of this and I salute all concerned with bringing this project to the point of official launch today,” Skerrit said. “I also want to implore other Dominicans to let this be a source of inspiration to you to step forward and take the leap into entrepreneurship. This is our country and we need, as Dominicans, to take it where we want it to go!”
Silver Beach is among major hotels being developed under Dominica’s CBI Program. A 160-room Cabrits Resort Kempinski is presently being constructed in the north of the island. It was also announced that Hilton Worldwide will be developing Tranquility Beach Resort in Salisbury.
Silver Beach Resort and Spa is being developed by Oriental Developers (Caribbean) Ltd., headquartered in Dominica. The company is locally owned but has a reach that extends into mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
15 Comments
Wow. Just 4 months ago, passport seller/attorney emerged as the developer. After cries of conflict of interest another one emerges to take the centre stage and create the impression that it is the 1st time we are hearing about Silver Beach Resort. BTW, I challenge the real owners (yet to be named or mentioned) to stand up! Stop taking Dominicans for a ride. Just to refresh your memories: see story and comments – http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/business/hotel-developer-promises-hundreds-of-jobs/
Well if the FBI has arrested a Volkswagen executive on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, it is just a matter of time for dem to whole dem fellas on charges of posing a security threat to the United States.
Thats no gonna shift the focus from those …………, sucking the life from our beloved country
I welcome all development to this island, so if this comes through, I’m happy. However, is it me or does the artist rendition look very much like Sandals LaSource Grenada?
These days they building hotels all over, though no new hotel has opened for the past 15 years They looking for every reason to justify the sale of our passports, but like Hon. Ralph Gonzales, I ask if there is nothing else they can sell? As for me, I too can sell cocaine and weed to make money and build hotel but I will not do it though I know it is less harmful to my country than the sale of our passports. If I am caught selling drugs I and I alone will get affected. But I need Nassief, Vince and Sam Raphael to think of how Dominica would be affected if someone with a Dominica passport attacks America, France, Canada, England or anywhere in the world. They all talking about due diligence but does someone have to have a criminal record to commit a hate crime? Do they know what people planning in their heart? Selling our passports putting Dominica in far more trouble than selling crack and I thank Linton for standing up in the diffence of our country.
weh,weh ,weh, Last month contract was sighned with Alic lawrence, This month ceremony took place with DR LAWRENCE,Oh GOD ,DONINICA , what is really happening?and who does this hotel belong to? Alas Dominica, Alas
Can we confirm whether the agent selling passport for the development of Silver Beach Hotel is a lawyer Mr. Lawrence?
Also is this lawyer the major shareholder Silver Beach and or Oriental Development?
I hope the DR. Michael Lawrence knows what he is getting himself into….not sure what his relationship is to the lawyer Lawrence.
And by the way when will the Moroccan Hotel in Portsmouth be finished a project which has been going on over 6years?
we need the international airport .
lol look jokes….lol ability to potentially reach out to 100 million travelers lol lol..
not at that shed they have as Melville Hall Airport….there isn’t anything to do in Dominica.
No Golf Courses or High End activity….this is just pure “LIE” and Deception!….
It won’t happen folks this Regime operates falsely thus the economy is DEAD under their watch….they keep fooling the highly ignorant citizens in Dominica!
If you have all those monies,why not give the Public Servants a increase, u know Dominicans are not smart…haha…..at least St.Kitts gave their Public servants a double across the board, why are u making Dominicans Poorer Skero,…life will not be good to you in the end!!
Boy look hotel with no 🌴! No airport and no good port. Oh sorry !! They will be coming by the way of train in the sky. They still won’t come because, it won’t finish just like the one in purpe turle. The ghost town.
That Silver beach again – how many times i hear about that thing their launching. i don’t think any other hotel has had as many “launching” as this one,
Its one thing for someone to be a humanitarian Dr Lawrence and a completely different thing for a man to use a profit making business to declare himself a humanitarian. You are not GIVING back to Dominica what it has given to you – you are or will be running a business, in which employees will work and get paid and guests will stay, receive a service and you will enjoy the profits. That is not “Giving back what Dominica has given to you” that is “BUSINESS”.
good work mr.prime minister,but we need word on the international airport.we cannot have ralph gonsalves laugh at us.
A letter will be forwarded to Homeland Security Dept, soon after the 20th of Jan 2017
Re the concerns of overseas Dominicans and the Diplomatic Passports handed out by Dominica…
We must take this by the horns this Program Must be and shall be shelved Period!
Assassin statements like these really gets me aggravated. This writer is so proud of his foreign identity he labeled himself as such. I am pretty sure he’s a US citizen, of which I am, and loves his country, of which ALL Dominicans on every foreign soil. Now take a close look at his statement. If what he’s asking for comes to existence what’s going to happen to my people, our people, our country? Please, lets not make this a political issue. This program has been going on for years. There is a reason why the UWP government lasted only 1 term; they could not accomplish there many promises, with this very program in place.
If you have visited Dominica recently and states you don’t see where the CBI monies go, take into consideration ALL the natural disaster that have plague our country lately, i can sincerely say you’re making a non objective statement. Remember when hurricane David hit our beloved country? Do you remember how long it took us to recover fully?
You well comfortable in your house in Texas, with the US itself reaping benefits of such a program. We need investors dammit. Open factories, viable businesses, hotels, malls etc. Those in Dominica who playing part rich sit down on their money and not investing. Somebody has to do it. So until our own people can take risks and invest and create jobs pais las. Karl taking som much blows from Dominicans saying how he greedy, oh leave some for somebody else. Leave what?!! The man taking risks and investing and creating jobs and paying taxes while the other set dere playing stoosh and taking advantage of poor people. Vei kor zor la. When you ready to come home and put your money where your mouth is I’ll take you seriously.
A letter will be forwarded to Department of Homeland Security my ass..I hope you and your cabal legal.