The Government of Dominica has spent $1.4-million to procure a brand-new fire truck for the Marigot Fire Station located near the Douglas Charles Airport.

A handing over ceremony was held recently to officially hand over the keys of the truck to the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service.

Minister for National Security, the Hon Rayburn Blackmoore says the Dominica Labour Party Administration is committed to ensuring that the airport is compliant with civil aviation standards.

“This multi-purpose truck will serve as a backup and to also ensure that this airport remains open and compliant. I have been advised that it comes with multiple extinguishing agents, namely water, powder and foam and it can be used also for airport rescue and domestic firefighting,” he said.

The Hon Justice Minister says government sees the need to equip this department with the necessary tools needed to carry out its functions. It is against this backdrop that government, in this financial year, will also be making the funds available to purchase a new fire truck for the Grand Bay fire station, he informed.

“The appliance that you have in Grand Bay is not consistent with current time. When we talk about the community has expanded, they have greater needs, greater demands. Based on my discussion with the fire chief and his deputy…I have been advised that we are looking at Grand Bay,” he stated.

Hon Blackmoore encouraged the fire officers to work diligently now that they are better equipped.