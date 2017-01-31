Member of Parliament for the Portsmouth Constituency Ian Douglas has stated that the “massive road rehabilitation program” is well on its way, despite a few challenges.

Speaking on Kairi’s ‘The Heng’ program, Douglas said that he is pleased that contractors have recommenced work on the Rodney Street road, and is “nearing completion towards the northern end of that road.”

“Public Works will come on board soon so that that road could be resurfaced and we can complete the rehabilitation of Rodney Street,” Douglas said.

According to him, there are also plans in place to resurface another four major roadways in the town of Portsmouth. These include a major road from the market to the hospital, a major road on the inside of Glanvilla, and another in the center of the town.

Douglas also stated that the along with the roads, the drains and sidewalks will receive attention as well in the upcoming month.

“We have already engaged the Public Works Department to start the work for us, and hopefully all of our tradesmen on the ground will be able to, because of their experience in doing other roads in the town, will do the drains and sidewalks,” he remarked.