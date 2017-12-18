Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE), the company responsible for the construction of houses at Bellevue Chopin to re-locate the inhabitants of Petite Savanne who were displaced following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika, has announced two more housing projects in Dominica.

The projects, which are being done following the ravages of Hurricane Maria, will be located in Roseau and Picard in Portsmouth and will be called the “Roseau City Square” and “Phoenix City” respectively.

“MMCE is committed to working closely with the Government of Dominica to provide the best sustainable and durable housing solutions,” Laison Officer, Garvin Joseph, explained at a press conference on Monday. “Beginning in 2018 a total of 100 residential units and more than 50 retails outlets will be constructed.”

He stated that the project will be located next to the Financial Center and will be named the Roseau City Square.

Joseph said the other project will be located in Picard, Portsmouth and will be named “Phoenix City.”

He described it as “a fully integrated community with modern sustainable infrastructure and underground utilities aptly named after the legendary bird which resembles Dominica’s rebirth.”

“Pheonix City will consist of nearly 300 residential units with sizable commercial plazas that could serve both the private sector through retail spaces and the government entities through available spacious offices,” he remarked.

Joseph also stated that MMCE has ongoing plans for smaller housing projects in focusing on La Plaine, Grand Fond, Castle Bruce, the Kalinago Territory, Vieille Case and Newtown.

“Details of these projects and any other projects will be released within the next three to four months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Project Manager Chris Timmins said the projects will be “as far as possible, hurricane resilient.”

He said the units will be built with reinforced concrete in Picard with impact-resistant windows.

“We are hoping that this will put up with the worst of the conditions,” he stated.

MMCE is a government authorized agent for the citizenship by investment program.