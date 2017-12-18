MMCE to construct ‘Roseau City Square’ and ‘Phoenix City’ in DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, December 18th, 2017 at 12:34 PM
Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE), the company responsible for the construction of houses at Bellevue Chopin to re-locate the inhabitants of Petite Savanne who were displaced following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika, has announced two more housing projects in Dominica.
The projects, which are being done following the ravages of Hurricane Maria, will be located in Roseau and Picard in Portsmouth and will be called the “Roseau City Square” and “Phoenix City” respectively.
“MMCE is committed to working closely with the Government of Dominica to provide the best sustainable and durable housing solutions,” Laison Officer, Garvin Joseph, explained at a press conference on Monday. “Beginning in 2018 a total of 100 residential units and more than 50 retails outlets will be constructed.”
He stated that the project will be located next to the Financial Center and will be named the Roseau City Square.
Joseph said the other project will be located in Picard, Portsmouth and will be named “Phoenix City.”
He described it as “a fully integrated community with modern sustainable infrastructure and underground utilities aptly named after the legendary bird which resembles Dominica’s rebirth.”
“Pheonix City will consist of nearly 300 residential units with sizable commercial plazas that could serve both the private sector through retail spaces and the government entities through available spacious offices,” he remarked.
Joseph also stated that MMCE has ongoing plans for smaller housing projects in focusing on La Plaine, Grand Fond, Castle Bruce, the Kalinago Territory, Vieille Case and Newtown.
“Details of these projects and any other projects will be released within the next three to four months,” he said.
Meanwhile, Project Manager Chris Timmins said the projects will be “as far as possible, hurricane resilient.”
He said the units will be built with reinforced concrete in Picard with impact-resistant windows.
“We are hoping that this will put up with the worst of the conditions,” he stated.
MMCE is a government authorized agent for the citizenship by investment program.
Additionally:
RE: “Pheonix City will consist of nearly 300 residential units with sizable commercial plazas that could serve both the private sector through retail spaces and the government entities through available spacious offices,” he remarked”
Will Phoenix city find its own market? or will it depend on the medical students of Ross University? The reason i ask is because there are more housing accommodations with loans in the banks of Dominica which can create a wound in the economy!
I do not see the love for the outside world but i think i can see far enough.
I think Dominicans need a proper relocated international runway with the necessary infrastructure in place ie, Hospital, fire service, housing accommodation..
It needs three proper Hospitals with air access in place, for medical tourism….
It is in a central location of which, if we present ourselves like Barbados did when Liat moved its fleet.. you never know… It may just be a hub! My friend has many more ideas…
These words will remain the same. Dominica will grow speedily but there are troubling matters that need to be addressed. You see, Erica came to bring us back to God but by the hardness of our hearts we went on Doing worst than before giving to the party. Then we were accused by the destroyer and permission was given to destroy property..But the hand of God was over us! We will have homes and money in due season but if we continue in this manner, i am sorry to say that lives will be touched.
Some of you may say, “you are not God” and no i am not , cannot be, and will never be God… neither is is my place to be but to bow down to the living God, However, our future depends on out actions.
God always has a way of making the bad turn out as good! Why can’t we just try Him?
This is too Good to be true! All He wants is total dependence and surrender! His arms are opened to share His goodness and everyday we wake up, it’s mercy which shows up at our bedside!
To God be the Glory!
God why some Dominicans are very wicked and negative, I have criticized this government many times but we should give credit where it’s due,The project is a good idea once its not free it will be an investment for the country and it will transform the city and other places once they’re completed,The french islands have the same system it worked for them why not Dominica their country are beautiful and so develop,The government most put a system in place to keep a good environment there once it complete.
This is for the Journalists whom are performing a very Stellar performance Bringing The Dominicans the news and views,
http://www.mmce.org/en/citizenship-programs/dominica-citizenship/dominica-investment-options/#RealEstate
The above link is public information available to show the actual cost for purchasing Citizenry at Dominica,,,
Can One of you journalists do an investigative report to ascertain for the Dominicans’ curiosity, and general knowledge about the accounting that has been going on with this Investment By Citizenship program,,,
There must be some records there, showing how many of these applications have been procured, thus resulting in the amount of financial benefits have been awarded to the privateers,,,
How about a freedom of information judicial proceeding to bring this to the forefront and expose the whole Truth about these profit driven schemes these fellows are utilizing for Selfish Unjust Enrichment,,,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=250&v=0TNTV7FpqNo
This is a Joke man!!!
Can anyone point out the hurricane resilient architecture???
Montreal Management Consultants Est. is a dynamic firm that provides the most outstanding and exceptional professional services for application for Immigration to Canada, USA, Economic Citizenship to Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis and other Caribbean Countries.
Please take special notice to the part where reads: “exceptional professional services for application for Immigration to Canada, USA, Economic Citizenship to Dominica,”
http://www.mmce.org/en/,,,
It has begun people they have started officially publicly selling bits and pieces of our dear Nature Island,,,
This is nothing more that a Land-Grab opportunity for the ones whom have more than most and still want endlessly more that they can handle,,,
The real question should be who or whom is approving these projects,,,
Nothing is for free people and freeniss is worryniss!!!
Can we say thank You!!! Cant we see any good anything!
Did we not experience the power of Nature?,,,,Have we not realized how Powerless
we are? Can we try to get along? What more lessons we need
Peace !!!!
Hope they build them like de $400k house in villecase. wicked souls.
all you dominicans too negative and small minded
Let me remind you all that climate resilience talk sounds good, just don’t forget what happened to Montserrat …..Dominica sits on at least nine active volcanoes that we haven’t heard from in a long time…….Folks get to know Jesus…….
And, your point is? So long those volcanoes there, only now you discover them?
So much negativity going on here.
My pick-up has an impact-resistant windscreen which was shattered by Maria. It would have fared better if had been fitted with shutters.
Fit it with some insurance and you will be ok.
I hope this units will be for purchase by the general public and not for free.
Even if the terms are rent to own, or very low or no interest rates. Moreover, charities can buy these units and be responsible for the selection of tenants.
And they should even consider building up-scale units for people who can afford accordingly.
They will be first and foremost for Labour operatives and supporters. The rest keep sleeping in their tents. Don’t be too upset though, the next hurricane and it will come sooner than most anticipate, will put everything back on par again.
Just to be clear – Montreal Management Consultants (MMCE) is based in United Arab Emirates, NOT Montreal, Canada. I advise exploring their website, then form an opinion.
Who cares. they can be based in zamonda
Does it matter where they are based? Many large US companies are based in that part of the world.
Here’s what he’s commenting about : http://www.mmce.org/en/about-mmce/
So,the platitudes from the PM on a climate resilient group comprised of all stakeholders GONE.MSM. We’re behind with the rebuild in Bellvue Chopin before Maria.The area around the Financial Centre is ripe for redevelopment,but this requires cooperation and consultation with the residents .The international agencies need to have in depth consultation with all the stakeholders in Dominica.The one man government continues Why no consulting with LOCAL ASSOCIATIONS TO KEEP the Cash within the island..Abandon all hope for open honest government.
Man you people complain for everything
And so we should once it involves Skerrit.
Oh well, people who complain too much usually stays empty handed. Always complaining and never appreciates anything.
300 homes? to put all cat and dog labor supporters to devalue people’s property? and turn picard into another ghetto?
Quite interesting. I wonder though if its a good idea to flaunt monies on these projects letting the world know we have so much money in the coffers. Someone might look at this from the international world and think, well Dominica does not need monies. This passport business is really lucrative, i would have taken a page from St. Kitts though there are lessons to be learnt. I think this is throwing monies down a drain. We need to use our monies wisely.
If building homes for people at a time like this is not money wisely spent, I wonder how can we spend money wisely. Too much negativity!!
How are they going to pay the rent, city tax, electricity and water when there are no jobs? What happened to that development at Bellevue Chopin by the same people? Did it survive Maria intact?
@Anonymous didn’t you read that the belvue project is back on track and that work has started after Maria? What do you expect the government to do sit back and do nothing? As projects come back on stream more people will be employed, people like you are just a bunch of negative souls disappointed at any good news for Dominica and not ashamed to show it.
So they shouldn’t spend the money to build houses for people in better areas? Which is what most of these monies where given for.
@Looking,Once these housing are not free it will be a good investment. Dominica never had such housing project before and failed,The French islands have the same housing project it worked for them,Why not Dominica and these countries are so develop.
What do you want them to do with the money? They received the money and they must spend the money. Do you want them to put the money under a mattress and say they have nothing? Isn’t that greed? They are using the money wisely as far as I can see. If nothing was being done, you would complain that they receive money and pocketing it
And where will government house the people now living in squalor where Phoenix City is going to be built?
Where is the P.M. Again? Will he and his family be celebrating Christmas with the other poor peons in Dominicaor be living it up High on the hog in foreign parts?
What you need to do is make some money and you go and spend your Christmas anywhere around the world. That’s what you need to do. Wouldn’t that be great.
Spending Xmas and New year in New York. In the meantime we all can suck salt. Never mind, the majority of us like it like that. Poor Dominica, what has become of you…?? But we still love our Prime Minister, maybe he’ll even bring us a little present from 5th Avenue?!
We are about to build buildings yet we have yet to implement a new building code, familiarize builders and architects with them, and hire and train inspectors to enforce adherence to the code, without which a certificate of occupancy should not be issued. Looks like we are doing things in a patchwork fashion.
LOL well theres an article about this same thing your asking about on this very website. It was put here last week. And apparently the government doesn’t have the resources to enforce the codes. So their living it up to the home owners see that the codes are implemented.
“Roseau, Dominica, December 13, 2017– The OECS/GCCA iLAND Resilience Project is presenting Dominica with recommendations for provisions to be included in the building code.” DM what you are referring to, as the first sentence of the article says, is a recommendation from the OECS Resilience Project for inclusion in building codes and an official of the building department hoping builders will adhere to the code, but what is the code, where can it be accessed, what consultation took place with the architects who must conform drawings to the code and which contractors must follow? The title of the article “Building Code Revised” is erroneous since only recommendations were made. Just a couple of weeks ago, Austrie said they were going to build homes in Pte. Michel and the Carib Reserve, starting in before Christmas. Can you say a revised code is in place? That is is patchwork if you are objective.
With all this noise we seem to forget that Dominica has a building code. Examination of many of the homes damaged by Maria exposed the fact that the existing codes were not followed especially in roof construction. We can improve on the standards of the codes but home owners and builders must stop cutting corners and adhere to the codes. It is time we start suing builders for substandard work. After Maria there were workshops all over the island talking about building better and safer, anyone could attend those workshops.
This GOVT needs to focus on steps to get us out of this poor economy by focusing heavily on the Agricultural sector, Manufacturing sector, creating a very Friendly Business Climate and the Tourist Sector.
Not sure how folks are going to maintain these APT, while they remain very poor as this create the opportunity for more GHETTOs in Dominica. Also no credible or educated business person who worth their salt is going to set up shop in these retail locations in this poor economical environment.
CONCRETE seems to be what this GOVT believes is a country development….SMH
Poor economy? Pray tell where do we have an economy????
Could not have said it better…..without viable economic infrastructure we are doomed………….these projects will end up as glorified ghettos…….sigh…….we need new leadership………
What is a ghetto? You can’t expect everyone to live in boondocks
When will Dominica place courage in her own and develop from within?
Develope from within? Its best that the government spends the money once with someone who has better capabilities. skills and technology, and get the job job done right rather than risk a repeat of what happened with so called builders who don’t know anything about building codes.
I smell a rat. Those Montreal companies it was Mrs. Skerrit non-profit now this Dominicans wake up