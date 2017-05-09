Roseau, Dominica (May 9, 2017) — The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has announced that it has awarded more than EC$3 million in contracts for further road rehabilitation.

Penville Road Protection

Following a tender process, the Ministry of Public Works and Ports has awarded a contract to Ideal Construction Ltd in the amount of two million, two hundred and fifty-eight thousand, eight hundred and seventeen dollars and ninety cents ($2,258,817.90) for Penville Road Protection and Reinstatement Works.

The road works will include concrete surfacing and the construction of drainage infrastructure. In addition, five retaining structures will be built along different sections of the road between the Dematrie Bridge and Eau Jeune.

Riviere Cyrique

Following a tender process, the Ministry of Public Works and Ports has awarded a contract to Offshore Civil and Marine Inc. in the sum of one million, one hundred and thirty-eight thousand, one hundred and forty-five dollars, and eighty cents ($1,138,145.80) for the construction of a retaining wall and culvert crossing at Riviere Cyrique that will restore two-lane traffic along that road.

River Estate

A third contract has been awarded to Ken Esprit in the amount of seven hundred and eighty-seven thousand, two hundred and twenty-seven dollars, and ninety cents ($787,227.90) for construction of a River Wall at River Estate in Canefield.

Following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika the road network suffered tremendous damage. After assessments were made it was revealed that serious undermining and road failures occurred and road users and pedestrians are at risk. Therefore urgent intervention to stabilize the road structure and to protect the lives of road users and pedestrians remains a priority.